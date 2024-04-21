Karafree’s Substack

NATURE and the WILDERNESS, The last Vestige of Truth, within the Matrix of Deception.
Nature is the bedrock of our human existence and the key to human resilience, health, stability, and well-being
  
Karafree
10
Part 2 WHY DO YOU CRY FOR NO REASON AT ALL
What it means in the BOOK title: The Blood Sugar Continuum, how to break the continuum, and MOST IMPORTANT, how to know yourself, and how to know the…
  
Karafree
50
The Girl Who Stared at the MOON.
Intrigued by some photos of the Eclipse
  
Karafree
106
WHY DO YOU CRY FOR NO REASON AT ALL?
Because the body is the Unconscious mind, its only voice is to communicate through body language. (Candice Pert) What they put in your body at birth…
  
Karafree
29
A MOUNTAIN MEADOW, A WIZARD AND THE UNVEILING OF REALITY. The mechanics behind the curtain.
This revelation occurred before the Matrix movie was unveiled on to the Scene/Screen of Reality.
  
Karafree
16
WHERE I AM, WHERE I’VE BEEN , FOND MEMORIES, WHERE I AM READY TO GO
Setting the intention to move to the place that has been calling to me for 20 years.
  
Karafree
29

March 2024

ARE YOU A BIOPHILIE, Do human beings have within them an innate sense of connection to other forms of life?
A hypothetical human tendency to interact or be closely associated with other forms of life in nature : a desire or tendency to commune with nature.
  
Karafree
97
I fell down (all) the rabbit hole(s) when I followed the yellow brick road, after swallowing the red pill.
Begin at the beginning, and go on till you come to the end: then STOP.. Alice in Wonderland.
  
Karafree
90
Kitten Seeking answers posted a follow up on the history and development of the opioid crisis which led to the “market” being flooded with…
Genocide was never so easy before fentanyl.
  
Karafree
 and 
kitten seeking answers
3
A PASSION FOR PAINTING PET PORTRAITS LEADS TO A PASSION FOR RESCUING.
Just last year over 9000 dogs and cats entered the city animal services in my town. What can we do to make a difference?
  
Karafree
7
If I were a Ghost Writer for Karafree
... this is how I would have written it
Published on VACCINEFRAUD 1  
“Because there is no love you can throw on them, no hug big enough that will change the power of that drug; it is just beyond imagination…
OPIOIDS: THE DRUG THAT KILLS YOUR BRAIN AND DROPS YOU DEAD
  
Karafree
51
