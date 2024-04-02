photo from the internet.

The explosion of light and the boom of thunder caused a reverberation of ghostly visuals through my dream world. The images exploded like fireworks upon my nightmarish perception. As they dispersed and faded, they left a fine mist across my face. I awoke with a start, and in a confused awareness, I brought my hand to my face to find it truly was wet. The fan was still spinning in the window splattering the rain coming through the screen. Upon another atomic detonation in the sky, I jumped out of bed to pull the plug and remove the fan, while slamming down the window in one fell swoop.

Adjusting, my pillow I laid back down thinking about the ghoulish figures that had just appeared in my dream. They were gone just as quick as they had appeared. It reminded me of a dream I had years ago, about the Nature of reality, the illusion we take for real, the mechanisms that create this reality and how inquiring into this reality everything dissolves into the mist.

Echinacea in my garden. photo by Karafree

My dream from so many years ago begins with me sitting in my garden and meditating. I am looking down into the crystalline water of the pool. The water glistens with the brilliance of the blue sky above. Fractals of the flowers, and trees glow with the colors of the rainbow and the vibrant refraction of light catches my attention. As I am mesmerized by the shining light of the pool, I hear the gate to the garden open, I look over. A being of glistening light walks through, His robe is long and brilliantly white, he has a golden rope around his waist. I notice his extraordinary long gleaming white beard, and I register that I am observing a stereotype of a wizard. (this happens to me a lot in my dreams, I observe from a lucid point of view and become aware of interpretation and symbolism). I am not surprised by his presence, but I do not say anything. It seems a moment goes by then he telepathically invites me to follow him.

Reflections in the pool, enhanced with photoshop, photo by Karafree

Slowly and gracefully as if I am levitating, I stand up and glide towards him. Upon passing through the gate, reality transforms and I now find myself in a high mountain meadow. I gaze around with a sense of elation, this is my favorite place in the world, surrounded by the majestic mountain range. I can feel the soft summer breeze, while wisps of my hair get caught up in the wind and swirl around my face.

The hills are covered in a magnificent blanket of flowers, I can hear the bees, and I take pleasure in observing the birds as they float on the current, diving and swooping under the backdrop of an ocean blue, turquoise sky. Suddenly, I intuit a change, slowly what I feel, comes into focus, and I can see right through the entire scene.

Sitting in the Field of Flowers, Ouray, CO. When I first fell in love with the Mountains. Karafree. 1990

A high mountain meadow very much like the meadow from my dreamscape.

The mountains are still there but I can see a flowing movement which as I watch, clearly becomes some kind of code. It is like the mountain is superimposed with symbols, or code. The code changes depending on my point of view, or my perception of the view. As shadows shift on the mountain the code changes. It is almost like a calculation, as if the shadows themselves are a code, this code is registering the tone, the hue, the deepness of the color. I do not hear him, but I know the wizard is communicating to me that I am seeing the structure of the universe. I am seeing its language.

working with photoshop, I tried to make an image that would show what I saw in the dream. The code was not a flat across the board appearance, but emanated out of each living being and material item that I could see.

I look around me in wonderment, in curiosity. It is like I have x-ray vision but in vibrant, moving picture color. A bird flies right over my head, while it flaps its wings, I can see the code calculate in breakneck speed. I am able to see the bird flying in all it’s glory and precise motion, while at the same time I can see what seems like the underlying mechanism or code that creates this perception of movement. But not just the movement, it creates the bird itself with each frame, and indeed it is a frame, millions of frames appearing as the flow, the progression of time and movement.

in the delicate choreography of a bird in flight the detailed code would appear superimposed on it’s wings

From watching the bird, I become aware of the sound of a bee buzzing, and the cry of a hawk. With the recognition of these sounds, I see symbols appear in the space around me, and suddenly I realize I am seeing the code for the sounds I am hearing. The code for buzzing brings me face to face with the bee, a giant and furry bumble bee, hanging in midair above a flower. As the flower sways, the bumble bee buzzes and with each expression of movement and sound I see through the scene to the codes that furiously track and seem to create the vision before me. The wings of the bee, as seen in the code, are most impressionable as the symbols flash so fast they cannot be discerned. The intensity of the buzz is recorded as a vibration so fast that I cannot clearly see either the wings or the code that creates them.

gif by Karafree, Bumble Bee at work

As I focus in on the wild flowers I am blown away by the beauty, and once again, I start to see the fluttering of code appear on my screen of perception. Sunlight beams down in rays from the blue sky and in each ray I see a streaming of symbols, glistening and changing with the sparkles of light. As the light hits each flower, I am aware of the movement as the flowers bend in the breeze. For each crease in a petal, to the stamen and pistil, the powder and even the honey, I can see the little symbols or codes appearing and disappearing, writing a description of the scene before my eyes.

Thistle gif, by Karafree

I begin running in the field and for the first time notice my own legs, they too have their own unique code, changing with the forward movement and bending of my legs. The dream continues a little longer, finding fascination in the experience. When I come to a rest and take a deep breath I turn to look for the wizard, but he is not there. I wonder how I will get back to my home, and suddenly the scene shifts and there I am back in my own garden, sitting gazing into the pool when my eyes flutter and I wake up.

my original photo of the pool reflections, photo by Karafree

When I had this dream The Matrix movies did not yet exist and I had never heard of a simulation or virtual reality. Personal computers were relatively new, and the internet was brand new to the general public. We had dial up connection to the web at the time. So I would like to make it clear that I did not see the streaming black and green screen that is associated with the Matrix movie. I saw a vibrant and colorful scene, with the codes superimposed over the scene (not screen) and flowing with the movement and activity of the living beings and the material world. Was something unveiled to me in my dream? I don’t know, but many theories, speculations and technologies have come into focus since that day I had this dream.