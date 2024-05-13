I became a mother when I was 4 years old, It was a very exciting day, because it was also Christmas day. My baby came to me with her own little crib, some bottles with milk that disappeared when I fed her, a pack of diapers and a little dresser full of clothes. She had big blue eyes that fluttered open and shut. She made little whimpers when she was hungry, and she giggled too. Over 50 years have passed and my baby had some wonderful adventures. She’s traveled, and camped, swam in rivers and oceans, she has even been to Disney World. She has lived all over the country, ridden on dogs, and horses, stayed out in the rain once, and got lost in a snow fort, until bedtime came around and I noticed she was missing. Sadly, the story doesn’t end so well for her, she never really grew up and gained her independence. I am not really her mother, she is still here with me, yet I do not do anything for her anymore. She sleeps 24/7 up in the hot attic now. She has aged much worse than me, lost most of her hair, her only dress needs mending, she still wears a diaper, and she hasn’t appeared to have bathed in a long time.

All joking aside…

Interestingly, I entered both of my mother’s lives in a similar fashion, A big surprise that is. Not that my parents were clueless about a baby on the way, but for my second parents they just didn’t know for sure about the day, the month or even the year, so when they got the call from the adoption agency, it was like a Christmas day for them too. Yes, I was adopted as an infant, I was 9 days old. I was welcomed into my new family and forever home with Aunts and Uncles, Grandparents, and 2 siblings (in that year) oooohhing and Ahhhhhing over me, everyone taking turns to hold me. My first three years would go by so quickly, like any baby, I was getting to know my parents as they were getting to know me. For my parents it was a bit challenging, they had nothing to go by in regards to hereditary aspects of my personality, or even my physical development. One thing I remember is a little poem that my mother had written in my baby book. The first time she read it to me, I was three, I needed her to explain exactly what she meant. It still brings tears to my eyes (in a lovely way) when I recite it.

Not of my flesh

Not of my bone

But still miraculously

My own.

Never forget

For a single minute

You didn’t grow under

My heart but in it.

Off To college, a photo with Mom

I knew the day I received my first baby doll, that I was going to be a real mom some day. I felt it in my bones, I day dreamed about it, I practiced being the best mom ever with my little baby doll. When my younger siblings arrived I wanted to hold them and feed them and dress them, with new cousins too, I even started babysitting in the neighborhood by the time I was 12. I learned how to sew early and practiced making baby clothes, I became a quilter and made baby blankets, wedding blankets and any occasion blankets, for gifts. I graduated from college with a degree in early childhood Ed. I was also a certified Child Life Specialist, an Advocate in the hospital setting for acutely ill children. I knew being a mom was my purpose in this life.

The Day finally arrived, my little girl was on the way, she would be arriving a month early. The first month was a bit challenging, but I was a natural, and she thrived. I finally felt what it was really like to understand the poem my mother had written to me so many years ago. But my baby had grown not only under my heart and was of my bone, she had grown within my heart. She was (and still is) the light of my life. She was the first person I could truly identify with as being a part of me, and like me. These were challenges I had growing up in an adoptive home. I did not look like anyone, I did not share any personality traits with any of my 5 siblings, and I went through many difficult and very disagreeable experiences with my parents, because I was so different from them.

My precious newborn daughter

2 years after my daughter was born, our son would arrive, and 17 months after him our third child, another son. The years would go by so fast. I loved being their mom, I quit my career job to be at home. I was an artist, and I found weekend jobs where I would paint decorative art on people’s walls in their home, or even murals for businesses. I did furniture refinishing projects, and I called my little company “The Weekend Painter.” It worked out perfect, I was home with my children, was a volunteer at their school, and when their dad was home on the weekends I worked, doing my other favorite thing, creating beautiful art. We took them hiking and camping from the time they were all infants, we traveled all over the US, and made a few trips over seas with them as they got a little older.

my precious son

my precious youngest son

When my youngest child turned one year, I had begun searching for my birth family. I wanted to tell them, if I found them, thank you for giving me my life. One day while my youngest was crawling around, the phone rang, When I picked it up the woman on the other end introduced herself as Susan from Carson City Nevada. I did not know who she was, but I should have, because just a week earlier I had placed a letter in the mail to a SOUNDEX reunion registry in Carson City, Nevada. In the letter was everything I was able to learn about my birth parents. It wasn’t much because back then the information was sealed by the court. I learned my mother’s maiden name after finding a website online teaching me how to look up births in my state by hospital. I looked up the hospital in which I was born and found that 8 babies were born on my birthdate. Only one baby had the last name of her mother, the maiden name, not a father’s surname. That had to be me. And sure enough it was. I knew that my birth parents were not married at the time of my birth. I knew that my birth father was called to serve in the military, I knew one had blue eyes and blonde hair and one had brown eyes and dark hair. Both had attended college. They had also been looking for me. So when I sent my information into this registry, the computer made a match. My husband was home and I ran into the room and yelled with excitement “THEY FOUND MY MOM, THEY FOUND MY MOM. Not knowing that I had been on the phone my husband asked me, OH Where was she, did she get lost?

That’s me on the right middle meeting my birth mom and sisters for the first time.

Susan told me that she had already talked to my birth mother and she was waiting to hear if I was willing to call her on the phone that night. I immediately said yes, but felt very nervous. I called my mom that raised me, when she answered there were lots of people talking in the background. I didn’t even ask her what was going on I just blurted out that they had found my mom and I was going to meet her on the phone that night. My mother didn’t say anything , and I heard someone in the background suddenly ask my mom if she was alright. I hadn’t thought about what this news would mean to my mom. She was in the middle of hosting a bridal party for a friend. When my mom found her voice we talked for just a minute and made plans to talk that night after I made the call to meet my birth mom. I called all my friends that day to tell them and everyone was so excited that my house was full of friends stopping by to check on me. One friend offered to babysit my kids so I could have undivided time and attention to just having the conversation with my Birth mom. The hours of the day ticked by while I felt apprehension, nervousness, and excitement. When I called her we each said hello quietly, almost timid, My birth mother was very sweet, she told me the entire story of how she found out she was pregnant, how her mother insisted that she go away to a mother’s home and hide the pregnancy from everyone but especially her father. How my birth father didn’t even know because he was called to the draft, how she only got to hold me for a few minutes and was allowed to name me on the original birth certificate. When my father came home from serving, they got married and had 2 more daughters and never gave up looking for me. Then my sisters got on the phone, and I was speechless, my youngest sister sounded exactly like me, it was the first time in my life that I heard someone else sound like me, laugh like me, and even say things in the funny way that I do. I found out they liked the same things I liked, they both loved music and concerts and art, and decorating, they sent me emails of some of their childhood photos, and I could see the resemblance. We didn’t have cell phones yet so it would be another week before I received tons of photos in the mail, as I would send many pictures of my life to them.

After I got off the phone with them, a conversation that lasted 3 hours, I called my Mom, when she answered I could hear the phone click several times. It turns out that my mom had called her sisters, my Aunts, my Nana, several of my girl cousins and my sisters.. They were all there at my moms home waiting to hear from me… and I am sure to support my mom. Each of them was listening in on another line in the house. They were all very happy for me, and very supportive, we were and are a close knit family. It would turn out that my birth family of sisters, mom and her sisters were also very close and supportive and that I had an aunt who actually lived just an hour away from me in Northern California.

It's been 27 years now since I met my birth family, and 30 years since I began my own family. It’s been an interesting life, so many blessings with such a large family, With two mothers different but the same, bound to me by love in this adoption game. I grew under one’s heart, and grew up with-in the others, yet still miraculously to both I am their own.

My first mom gave me life, my second mom taught me to live it

My first gave me a need for love, my second was there to give it.

My first gave me a nationality; my second gave me my name.

My first gave me my talent, the other gave me aim.

My first gave me emotions and personality, My second helped me grow and mature

to be the Woman and mother I am today!!

Happy Mother’s Day!