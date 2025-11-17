Taking a long, slow and meditative breath of the crisp autumn air, I felt a sense of melancholy. Autumn is the transition from the vibrancy of summer to the dormancy of winter. This season of the fall is a potent symbol of temporality and Being.

The leaves whispered like the sound of aluminum tinsel blowing in the soft breeze. Looking up at the canopy the brilliant clear blue sky was a stunning backdrop for the vibrant and colorful kaleidoscope of glittering leaves.

A burst of wind, and the sky was suddenly filled with the fluttering of drifting leaves as they elegantly and silently glided slowly towards the forest floor. With an enchanted feeling for the beauty of my surroundings I watched the delicate dance of the leaves’ destination and final resting place.

Autumn is the season of transformation and preparation for the end of a natural cycle. In all its glorious display of color, abundant fruits for harvest, last show of vitality, it evokes introspection and contemplation.

The season provides a mirror for reflecting on our own experiences of time and existence, encouraging a deeper engagement with our sense of Being. In that moment of melancholy, I also felt the profusion of Joy, celebration, and gratitude for an abundant life with family, friends and heartwarming experiences. Grief, the sorrow of loss in the passing of loved ones flooded that moment too. The memories of the years filled my mind and heart. Watching as each leaf floated past me, they represented a certain experience, fully lived and appreciated.

As I walked through the forest and contemplated life, I was reminded of a beautiful song, written by a talented woman, that touches on these very things. She is Jacqueline Rendell. Her substack is:

Dancing in a Dream | Jacqueline Rendell | Substack

Her song is: FEELING TEMPORARY, and I am so thrilled that I can present her song with my photographs of my Walk into Autumn.