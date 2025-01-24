Alexa is the robotic voice of a programmed digital listening device.

Most Humans recognize that they are endowed with the ability to think and contemplate reality. The idea that other living beings can not think has been debated for a very long time. We ask if animals can think about their reality, if they are self aware, and we were sure at one point that microbial life definitely did not think. Today I see people discussing the gut brain, and they are referring to the bacteria that lives in our gut that is communicating with us. To me that is an indication that some kind of awareness and process of thinking is going on in bacteria. I know for sure that my own dogs are self aware, and thinking about reality. They can learn my words and watch my hand signals and respond with an appropriate action..but DON’T GET CAUGHT UP ON THAT WORD, “WORDS” It’s not all about words. Thinking is a process, and language has a part in the process but it’s not the whole picture, nor the one ingredient for this process of thinking.

So, what is the meaning of my title, you might be asking. If you do not know who, I mean WHAT Alexa is, IT is a robotic programmed device that takes voice commands from human beings. So basically it is “trained’ to “listen/record” recognize language and then carry out the command spoken.

If you have an Alexa, you can ask alexa to play a song for you. Alexa scans the internet to provide you the answer. Alexa has no original thought. Alexa is a robot that simply records the spoken thoughts emanating from human mouths, in the form of words, it searches for the information related to the command and then provides the human with an answer.

Many of us have become like Alexa. We hear the words and we act on those words, forgetting to use our ability to contemplate what these words are conjuring in our own minds. Language is made up of words, and they were created so that we could communicate with each other what we are imagining and contemplating/thinking about in our own PRIVATE mind. Language has been used to manipulate our thoughts as well.

Human’s do not need Alexa, we can use the computer keyboard ourselves to type in the words that represent our Thoughts, and our computers will do a search for the command we give it. More importantly HUMANS can think for themselves, and do the work of discovery by exploring their world.

Alexa does a lot of other things, primarily LISTENING to humans and recording everything a human says…this record lasts FOREVER. THERE GOES OUR PRIVACY.

Now let me get to the point of this post. I don’t think the answer is blowing in the wind, I think the answer may be in the very Nature of our Thoughts and how we focus. What we believe and then perceive about reality, how experience is a feed back of thought.

On my recent stack one of the commenters asked me if the attack on our minds and the manipulation of our thoughts was a ruse. I am so glad he asked. Because this has been what I am investigating. THE POWER OF OUR THOUGHTS and HOW WE IMAGINE THE WORLD INTO BEING.

This can only be possible, well, in my opinion, if we are living in a self reflecting participatory universe, one that I call a simulation.

Here is my response;

Yes I too have considered that everything is just a "ruse' as you say. This is the focus of my posts about thought and imagination. (if we are in a simulation this makes sense)

In my thoughts about reality, and my observations of how we are manipulated through our thoughts, I think those who control the way we think, deliberately suggest these ruses, these ideas, to direct our focus for the purpose of creating these scenarios/experiences.

Have you heard the term "revelation of the method"? People say that those who control this reality and our minds, use revelation of the method to do this. People say that those who control us tell us exactly what they are about to do in order to get our permission, by getting our permission they do not suffer karmic effects.

Now for my take on this revelation of the method and how it really works.

They tell us because what we focus on Matters.. literally. The thoughts that you have about reality “can” lead to you experiencing these thoughts in the material world. This is why creating Collectives or Hive mind are so important to the people who are always directing our thoughts. The more minds that focus the more power towards bringing the thought into reality. (algorithms and egergores ANYONE????)

The more of us who are putting our creative energy, which is Thought, the way we think and imagine, the feelings we associate with our thoughts, the more influence we have on building their World.

From what I am understanding about reality is that we are in a Simulation of some kind. A reality designed by a creator who is beyond our scope of understanding. Where anything is possible, from the most majestic and heavenly to the most horrific and hellish.

And HOW does this reality work?.

It works by reflecting back to us our thoughts and what we focus on, it works by where we put our energy.

I’ve gone into this in my last two posts on the Holographic Nature of reality,. imagination, and the power of thought if you are interested in a closer look at how this reality possibly works.

One thing is for sure in my opinion; The CREATOR has provided us in-finite possibility in experiencing reality.. IF YOU THINK IT, then the potential exists.. If you can Imagine it then it is possible, it only needs our concentrated focus. This is why so many of us can argue over things like germs, or DNA or, flat earth or viruses…. Well the list goes on and on. These all exist as potential, it is up to us to take notice… AND this is what the controllers of thought count on. Their biggest tool is suffering and getting us to comply through this suffering. They have spent ions (eye on) manipulating our bodies and our minds, doing everything in the book to control, manage, imprison us and harm us.

If someone can show you their experience of something we can no longer write it off as a lie, or a misunderstanding, we must consider that ALL is potential and can exist if we look for it. From flying and leaving our bodies, to growing a new limb… yes seriously! Michael Levin a neuro biologist is describing how this works, through our bio-electric bodies.

The take away tho, to the question about “is all of this a ruse” is that if we can REAL EYES this, can we change our world around, can we live the life we wish to live, can we make for a better experience… Well there is only one way to figure this out, we put it to the test by examining our THOUGHTS and purposefully putting our attention on what we want… MIND you, it can work both ways, it always has.

My last comment is to make clear that I KNOW from my own experience that many of us have been in places where we have been hurt and beaten down, where life has ripped us a new one, and for me I will never blame myself or anyone for their circumstances, what I offer is a THOUGHT on how we can take control of our lives and our experience in it.