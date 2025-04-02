ALGORITHM OR THOUGHT? SOMETIMES I JUST HAVE TO LAUGH..
A VIDEO POPPED UP ON MY FEED THIS MORNING THAT SAID IT MUCH BETTER THAN I WHEN IT COMES TO THOUGHT, OUR FOCUS, OUR IMAGINATION AND HOW CREATION IS CREATED
I am on a roll, here goes my train of thought again, BIG ADVENTURE.. my last post got some great feed back, both supportive and not so supportive. Today the video I will share below popped up into my awareness and VOILA, it describes (i guess) better than could have what I have been pointing to in so many of my posts, especially about the POWER OF OUR IMAGINATION.
So whether this experience for me confirms algorithms or OUR POWER OF THOUGHT in creating reality, you be your own judge.. For me it shows that our technology is COPYING our innate ability, This ability we all are gifted with.
OUR OWN WONDERFUL IMAGINATION and THE POWER TO CREATE EXPERIENCE WITH OUR FOCUSED INTENTion and THOUGHTS.
I hope you enjoy, and this gives you food for your OWN THOUGHT.
One commenter made me aware of dark symbolism he noticed in this video and the messenger who wrote the Kybalion. HIs observation are very legitimate and I address them in my response.
Thank you for your observations. I think you are trying to say that New age is hog wash and a lie? And I do think there are many misleading tales coming out of the New Age movement,
AN IMPORTANT CONSIDERATION;
" The symbolism can be a subconscious cue to disregard this information, to make one believe that thinking is a curse and has no power in this reality. See the dark side gives the truth right in plain view, while also giving one DOUBT of that truth."
Creating reality is NOT about Magic so much as it is about us USING our ability to examine reality and logically employing what we discover to make for a better life, and experience.
Thought, and our focused way of Thinking are the CREATOR'S gift and technology that we are all gifted with.
For me the powerful message and take away is that OUR THOUGHTS are the fuel that makes it even possible for us to perceive reality. Without the ability to think there is no reason, and without reason we have no real way to interact in this reality. What are we without our thoughts?
Our inner being dreams and desires and intuits this life, our thoughts/Imagination are the mechanisms that bring forth our experience in life. Even if all of reality is ultimately an illusion, even our Abrahamic religions are filled with metaphors and analogies, all telling us that this world is NOT REAL, and that the CREATOR is only Dreaming.
Until each of us examines our own beliefs and our subjective impressions of reality, will we have the CHANCE to widen our lens of perception. Until each of us examines what we think to be true about reality, deals with our fears, and we embrace what we desire, will we have any ability to act on them and CHANGE our World for the better.. That is my
