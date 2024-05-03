Max Azzarello

Before I get on with this post, just wanted to mention this, Doesn’t he look a lot like the ACTOR Ben Stiller? “Actor” key word.

I know, seems odd and unconnected to the story to mention Ben Stiller, but when you read about this Conspiracy and ask yourself who was this guy Max, and why would he AFTER ALL HE HAS DONE to expose the agenda, off himself in the most grisly way (was he targeted and mind controlled?). Is he the same guy who wrote the substack that I link below?

I came across some startling, and distressing information today regarding Max Azzarello, the man who set himself on fire outside the courthouse where Trump was on trial, in NYC. Apparently he had a substack where he wrote about his intense research. COULD He Be Right About Crypto Currency?

I certainly feel that the whole idea of digital currency/economies and all that goes with it, is horrifically frightening!

Here are some of his claims:

Cryptocurrency is our first planetary multi-trillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. It was expressly created for this purpose by a laundry list of rich and powerful people out of Stanford/Silicon Valley and Harvard/Facebook.

The March 2023 bank failures were all intentional : the banks were used to move out stolen Ponzi money. This signals that they’re no longer dumping cash in to keep the cryptocurrency Ponzi afloat, and that it will soon go insolvent, as all Ponzis must.

When the Ponzi scheme goes insolvent, it will take down half the stock market with it : The perpetrators used their major companies to pipe into the blockchain so they could funnel money out from the crypto exchanges. This includes Google, Tesla, Apple, PayPal, Facebook, Disney, Walmart, Target, InBev, Zoom, and countless others.

It is a Ponzi scheme so large that it created global inflation , which is why the price of Bitcoin has been a remarkable leading indicator for inflation rates. Victims who bought crypto don’t realize their money has already been stolen, so the money gets double-counted by the victims and the criminals who stole it.

As it turns out, our elites are awash in Ponzi schemes. Stanford’s StartX.com investment fund and Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Program for Evolutionary Dynamics’ he ran at Harvard are both fake-science Ponzi factories that these schools have invested billions in: They are filled with fraudulent companies that use smoke and mirrors to promise miraculous new technology, but always collapse while the perpetrators only get richer.

Funneling trillions of dollars in stolen cash through the stock market created the largest stock-market anomaly in history. The stock chart signature of a Ponzi scheme is a massive increase (while they stack up cash) and then a massive fall (as they funnel out the stolen cash). This chart shape appeared in all the companies listed above. In order to explain the massive anomaly, our criminal government unleashed COVID on the world and told us these were the “stay at home stocks.”

