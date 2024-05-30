I started the day early, for the end of May it is a refreshing and cool morning. I go out every morning to pick the newly ripened blueberries, check the sprouting seeds and water the flowers. I am so excited this year partly because the spring harvest is incredible. Over the weekend I picked several pounds of blueberries, about 8 in total. While I was counting the new sunflower seeds popping up I thought about them, how each plant can produce 100s of seeds, and I thought about how we HUmans can also plant seeds of possibility and grow them into blossoms, life sustaining fruits, and flowers that fill our lives and homes with joy.

When I came in from the morning delights, I poured a cup of coffee and checked out some of the new posts on substack and I was happy to find a post by KW NORTON, that was echoing my same sentiment.

I hope my post will give you some inspiration, it is a collection of my artwork, specifically my Sunflower paintings, and photos of some of the Sunflowers in my garden. Enjoy!!

The horizon is open to planting new possibilities, the Field of Dreams, The seeds available waiting to be harvested

“Hidden inside every flower are seeds of imagination, destiny, and future dreams.” We as humans have this gift too!

“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds that you plant.”

– Robert Louis Stevensen

“If I were a flower … I would be a sunflower. To always follow the sun, turn my back to darkness, stand proud, tall, and straight ,with my head full of seeds.”

“Despite knowing they won’t be here for long, they still choose to live their brightest lives — sunflowers.”

“Flowers don’t worry about how they’re going to bloom. They just open up and turn toward the light and that makes them beautiful.”

– Jim Carrey

A FEW PHOTOS FROM MY GARDEN