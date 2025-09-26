Karafree’s Substack

Jacqueline Rendell
7d

Weeping into my coffee over here, I'm feeling all of this into every cell, like an echo of you.

Kara, my dear kindred sister, this is so, so beautiful. A perfect tribute to River. The pain you experienced is now a poetic elixir of wisdom and of remembering....

So much love to you and to River. 💙💙💙

"River came not to stay,

but to remind me of what never leaves.

He was the tributary

to my river.

And though his form has dissolved,

he has sanctuary in my heart

My grief is not weakness

It is the last ripple of his teaching.

Let it flow. Like the River."

Calen Tanner Lightheart
8d

Thank you Kara, this came at the very moment I am going through so much with my 3 dogs, dozens of cats and 27 goats. I have loved so many cats in my life only to see them disappear, without a trace. They have taught me so much and their love is unconditional. I want to protect them all, but living on the very edge of wilderness, makes the a part of the food chain out here.

It hurst every time, but I cherish the short time we have together and tell them I love them many times each day

Looks like you found the River I made this song about 35 years ago when I wrote it:

https://odysee.com/@Calentannerlightheart:8/if-i-find-a-river-by-robert-otey:d

The Rock Ballad version:

https://odysee.com/@Calentannerlightheart:8/crooked-trail-by-robert-otey:1

I wrote this song near Moctezuma Peak in Southern Colorado and the image for the song is a few minutes before I crossed The Rocky Mountain divide on Horseback, which was at a time when I was crossing the divide in my own life, leaving the programmed xtian me for the new free me, who could see the symbolic Nature of the True Christ within all of us and dedicate my life to finding the truth in all things, for Christ told us, "the truth sets us free" and I know that to the core of my soul now.

Many Blessing and Much Love!

