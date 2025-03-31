Have you heard the term "revelation of the method"? People say that those who control this reality and our minds, use revelation of the method to do this. People say that those who control us tell us exactly what they are about to do in order to get our permission, by getting our permission they do not suffer karmic effects. Doesn’t that sound just like an algorithm? Directing your thought, your focus, while narrowing your lens of perception, and creating the cause of your effects, for you?

Now for my take on this revelation of the method and how it really works.

THOSE THAT GOVERN OUR MINDS TELL US THEIR VERSION/STORY/DIRECTIVES BECAUSE WHAT WE FOCUS ON MATTERS…literally. The thoughts that you have about reality “can” lead to you experiencing these thoughts in the material world. This is why creating Collectives or Hive mind are so important to the people who are always directing our thoughts. The more minds that focus the more energy is directed towards bringing the thought into reality. (algorithms and egergores ANYONE????)

I talked about this in a recent post you can read here.

There are many guru’s out there who will tell you your thoughts do not matter, that they are not real, or that you do not THINK unless you are talking to yourself, or using words, which leads to you having no control over them. There are philosophical ideas that point to reality as being an illusion, and our thoughts arise out of this illusion, that thoughts themselves have no influence, no power over this reality. IN FACT, that we have no free will. NO ABILITY to manipulate this reality we find ourselves in, is what they are pointing to.

That’s seems awfully SUSPECT to me considering, THOUGHTS are all we truly have, and that our own thoughts and beliefs play a powerful role in how we perceive our world and our selves.

quote by Mark Hockney

If you have been reading my work, I have talked about this illusion of reality often, but I do not think it is an illusion, or that it doesn’t exist. I think our experience is VERY REAL, and we are immersed in a CONSTRUCT, one that operates holographically.

Language is the Source Code.

David Bohm described the implicate order:

"as a deeper, underlying reality from which our observable universe (the explicate order) emerges. It suggests that everything in the universe is interconnected, and that the apparent separateness of objects is an illusion derived from this more fundamental order."

There is no separation, language is the mechanism/means/workings in which the WHOLE/SOURCE expresses itself, math and words are tools of this expression.

Revelation of the method really works like this:

If you IGNORE the world, we will indeed CONTROL the world for you.

NO!! they are not getting your permission, they, by YOU NOT TAKING CONTROL are giving up your power as the CREATOR THAT YOU TRULY ARE….TO CREATE YOUR LIFE. THIS may be suitable for those who want to remove themselves from this world, and that makes sense if we are prisoners here rather than CREATIVE AGENTS who came here for a purpose.

EVEN if we are prisoners, I stand with those who want to bring down the prison walls.

ALGORITHMS ARE THE NEW EGREGORES

Way back in the days of Plato, and forward to the rise of Gnosticism, we came to understand the POWER OF GNOSIS.

We learned from Plato, that we ARE LIVING AS: prisoners, whose minds have been hijacked and controlled by scripts, not of our own writing. Our perception of reality has been hijacked by puppeteers who provide us their version of reality, a reality that keeps us imprisoned and unable to think for ourselves. The Gnostics called this deliberate focus on fixed reality, THOUGHT FORMS, and these THOUGHT FORMS created egregores. Minds became one hive like entity, forfeiting uniqueness, genuine creativity, and worked together as a hive to create specific ideas and the outcomes they would generate. People became caught up in these thought forms and abandoned their OWN CREATIVE IMAGINATIONS.

Have you ever asked yourself if BUDDHISM got it wrong… WE ARE NOT ONE.. WE are many WHO CAME HERE TO USE OUR UNIQUE GIFTS TO CREATE A WORLD of EXPERIENCE FUELED BY OUR CREATIVITY, OUR THOUGHTS, OUR IMAGINATION… that would be based on free will that could, to our dismay (well some of us anyway) go in a really bad and even horrific direction. Never the less, that was the original intention of this place we call REALITY... is the way my own creative thoughts take me.

IT COMES DOWN TO IMAGINATION.

If you read my work regularly, then you realize I think we are living in a kind of simulation. But even if we are not, even if we are living in a world that is evolving according to Nature, it appears to be responding to our input, our participation, our choices, our actions, would you agree? Certainly, those who govern this world, those who control our minds and our mobility, and our input certainly think so, wouldn’t you say?

They certainly want to control everything we THINK, because in my opinion, it is our THOUGHT that creates our Material experience, it is our thought that gives rise to what occurs as a measurable outcome in our reality.

In another post I wrote about THE TRAIN OF THOUGHT

https://karafree.substack.com/p/this-summer-i-took-a-ride-on-a-train

the post began with this quote I wrote explaining how we have gone from ORIGINAL CREATIVE PROCESS to, CONTROLLED HIVE MIND… THE LAST SENTENCE SUMS IT ALL UP,

In other words, THE CAVE that PLATO informed us of, the Egregores that the GNOSTICS warned us against come down to this.

“Meanwhile, in our Forgetting WE HAVE CREATED AN ARTIFICIAL STRUCTURE AND IDENTITY WHICH IS KEEPING US FROM THE WORLD WE IMAGINED IN, FOR THE PURPOSE OF PLAYING.” karafree

CAN WE GET BACK TO PLAYING…. THROUGH USING OUR WONDERFUL IMAGINATIONS?

Here are some analogies of life and how WE CAN USE OUR IMAGINATION.

You, ME, all of us, are telling ourselves a story about reality. Each of us has our own unique way of interpreting Reality..

It is our OWN INNER SELF, That part of us that I refer to often as AWARENESS, that creates the stories and all the CHARACTERS that show up in our Imagination.

yep, I’m a hypocrite, here I am using AI generated art. sorry, my apologies. But, AI couldn’t have learned to do this with out US, THE CREATIVE MINDS BEHIND IT…BUT, yep there is a big fat BUTT to this AI.. ARE WE THE ORIGINAL AI? that’s for another post.

An analogy.

We are in a warehouse, infinite in size and infinite in storage space, and infinitely filled with ART SUPPLIES. On the walls of this warehouse are murals of the magnificent landscapes. Opulent rooms, breathtaking structures, living beings of infinite variety, which help to give us as artists/creators inspiration to investigate the supplies and add to the murals, the living movie screen that surrounds us as we play in the warehouse and discover the art supplies. karafree

We are storytellers, and it is through these multiple minds and the LANGUAGE OF COMMUNICATING (symbols/words/physical expression/emotions) that we create the never ending story of life. We are compelled by desire, emotion, STATES OF FEELING, that give us impetus, that fuel us and drive us to explore...it's a never ending unfolding process.

"In the end then, imagination is the faculty through which we can bring higher reality into being." you may know this is what I so often focus on in my writing.

As an artist, It is like we pulled a blank canvas out and each imaginative vision from within is a brush stroke on the canvas of all possibility, a detail. A fiber within the tapestry being woven of the adventure, the building of a story.

We are using an avatar to participate in the MOVIE we call life that we are observing and immersed in.

If you went to the Movie theater to watch a story play out on the screen, and you could put on a suit so that you could actually immerse yourself into the movie and feel/sense, not just watch, then it would be SO REAL that you would forget that you are only in a movie, but maybe you forgot so that you could EMPLOY YOUR OWN IMAGINATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THE STORY!

here's another analogy.

You are peering into a Kaleidoscope and you see ONE astounding image, but then you shift your story and the image changes, and it breaks into millions of parts.. and you are intrigued by these millions of parts, You begin to see the purpose of these individual and UNIQUE parts, because together they add to the ONE ASTOUNDING IMAGE.

Consciousness is information that surrounds us from the field of all possibility and YOU ARE THE AWARENESS OBSERVING THE INFORMATION THAT YOU ARE GENERATING. YOU ARE THE OBSERVER OF CONSCIOUSNESS. YOU TAKE THIS INFORMATION AND LIKE A POTTER MOLD IT INTO YOUR UNIQUE VERSION/STORY

When you meditate, when you are contemplative about your own life, Do not so much as stop all thought, but try to focus on what YOU WOULD REALLY LIKE TO EXPERIENCE IN YOUR LIFE.

Imagination is your inner vision, it is your personal story appearing in your mind’s eye, and if it is NOT your story but one that has been implanted within you, and you do not like it, then that is your clue to go within and imagine YOUR OWN NEW STORY. YOU ARE THE WRITER OF YOUR STORY, don’t let anything take that from you.

SO WITHIN SO WITHOUT

my thoughts for your consideration!