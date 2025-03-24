painting by KARAFREE

My last few posts have been about the power of imagination and the conditioning of our minds to limit Our creative ability. I have been taking time away from the "web" or reading anything that brings my focus to things that I do not want to experience….. But, I’MMMMM BACK!

About 25 years ago I found the writing of Neville Goddard, in a small metaphysical book store in Berkeley, CA. His work piqued my curiosity about the Nature of reality, like no other author that had come before in my searching for truth about reality. His work brought together the ancient wisdom teachings, not only of the Greek philosophers, especially Plato's cave, and the symbolism of the ancient Gods/archetypes, also the Eastern philosophies, the Aboriginal, the Native American, The Toltec, and soooo many more. His work helped me navigate even the mystical teachings of the Torah/Kabbala, and gave me a completely different REVELATION of the hidden messages in the PLAY BOOK of this reality we call the BIBLE.

I especially thank, Victory Palace

Jacqueline Rendell,

Calen Tanner Lightheart,

and Artermix for all the behind the scenes conversations I've been having in this past month... and for all of you who have read my posts, participated here on line, with your contributions, questions, sharing your experiences, and contributing to the awakening into truth about navigating reality.

Below are some Neville Goddard quotes that have resonated with me, and have helped me in my journey through creating the best life I can, and have helped me see through my limited lenses of perception, have led to doors opening for me, have transformed moments of despair into experiences of awakening and healing. I more and more can see that this life is a simulation of some kind, and I more and more can see how to navigate it so that I experience the best possible outcomes.

Each quote is followed by my understanding of Neville's message in the simplest explanation possible. Neville came from a strong Christian upbringing and it is from this point of view that he examines reality, and re interprets the messages in the bible Code.

“If you could only believe for one moment, as you are seated here, you are aware of being, awareness of being is actually saying without the use of words, I am. And that is God. If you could only believe that you are that altogether wonderful being that he chose to give himself to, your entire world would change. You will see everything differently. To feel that I am wanted. The average person in the world feels that he is unwanted, he’s unknown. And yet you are known and loved by the only presence in the world that matters. That’s who you really are. You are the being that God so loved, he actually became you that you may become God. So, when you say “I am” that’s God, and there is no other God.” Neville Goddard.

The real you is the ONE who is AWARE of the experience, the ONE behind the eyes, or experiencing the SENSES of the body, The real you is The one who experiences the dream through the Avatar/body. The Real you, is Observing the game of life, even forgetting yourself and becoming the character, playing out the script. It is like when we sit in front of the movie screen and forget that we are only observing the SHOW, but become one with the show.

“God played all the parts. There is nothing in the world but God, he conceives the entire play. He played all the parts for his name forever is I am. You say, I am, don’t you? Well, that’s God. I say, I am. It’s the same God, it’s not another God.” Neville Goddard.

How fantastic to REALIZE, that you are the CREATOR, not the body in which you are experiencing life. This has been a very hard one for me to accept. WHO IS GOD?

Because I contemplate Simulation, and Virtual Reality, could it really be that we are creators of this reality, That each of us created the script we are playing out, Is it possible that we have gotten so immersed in this game of life that we have allowed the script to control us. Is it possible that if we could “WAKE UP” in the dream, become lucid that we can take back our creative power in this script we have been defaulting to?

Here’s a thought, being an Artist, I have often experienced what many call “The flow” where my work flows out of me, where time passes and I am unaware, and suddenly I realize an entire day has passed by while I was so focused on my work that I was oblivious to the passing of time. Many artists, have spoken of the feeling that the work came from somewhere else, that it came from something that flowed through them… Could that something be YOU, the TRUE YOU, Neville refers to this YOU as “I AM” as the ONE CREATOR, or GOD.

“So, we come to the end—and the journey is over. I am just simply your own wonderful, I am. So, in the end, when the curtain comes down on the entire drama, God who conceived the entire thing, played it all, and forgave all. Forgave everyone because he played every part in the world.” Neville Goddard

Does it come down to forgiveness? I think it must, forgiveness of ourselves and our forgetting, for it is our own beliefs that became FACTS in our world, and ALL others had to play their part to FIT our facts. NOW this is profound, and for me, I begin to see that without forgiveness I continue to hold back miracles and creating in my own life, because I believe there are others out there who are enslaving me.. Even writing(accepting) that, is a challenge to me, because I still think there is something that came into this world, into a magnificent creation for the purpose of usurping it and destroying it.

“So, when you sleep tonight, though you may not be able to pay rent, though you may think you are unknown and unwanted, dwell upon this thought: you’re not only known but you are known by the only being that really matters. And that only being so cared that he became you. He dwells in you as your own wonderful human imagination. When you say, I am, that’s God, there is no other God.” Neville Goddard

This understanding reminds me of the saying LET GO and LET GOD.. let go of your FACTS/BELIEFS and allow healing to come, and the world will become your oyster.

“Believing and being are one.” —radio lecture, 1951

What you believe is what shapes who you are and what you experience in life.

“If we would become as emotionally aroused over our ideals as we become over our dislikes, we would ascend to the plane of our ideals as easily as we now de- scend to the level of our hates.” —The Search, 1946

Let's put this to the test!! Focus on what you know would bring you joy, in your JOY, you are gifting it to others, because everyone plays their part according to YOUR BELIEFS.

“Imagination travels according to habit.” —Awakened Imagination, 1954

This is another way of saying how powerful your imagination is... IT CREATES what you experience.

“We become the embodiment of that which we mentally feed upon.” —Five Lessons, 1948

Again, what you focus on grows. What you resist persists.

“Today’s events are bound to disturb yesterday’s established order. Imaginative men and women invariably unsettle a preexisting peace of mind.” —side one, “The Secret of Imagining,” vinyl album, 1960

Powerful, this is saying that your IMAGINATION creates the WORLD, and your experience is based in IMAGINATION

“An assumption will harden into fact, if persisted in.” —quoted in The Los Angeles Times, July 7, 1951

Taking this seriously, because to assume can make an ASS of U and ME. The world has become so outrageous, I do struggle with letting go of my facts for fear that I will certainly be giving permission to the evil.. But this is where the work and testing begins.

“The acceptance of the end—the acceptance of the answered prayer—finds the means for its realization.” —radio lecture, July 1953

Neville's most powerful message is to LIVE IN THE END, or LIVE AS IF... HE is saying to ASSUME that what you want is ALREADY Happening, it exists, and it is here now. To embrace your desire as having already happened is to Bring it in to your physical experience. Your dream world, this world of illusion will open your door of perception, widen your lens of seeing/knowing by your ability to LIVE AS IF. Imagination bridges the gap from what is only a vision to EXPERIENCE of that vision. It sure seems that those who “CON-TROLL the world, KNOW this and have forced their FACTS on us, and gotten us to accept their be LIE fs!

“Don’t blame; only resolve.”

I have spent my life blaming others, and I tend to always seek blame outside of myself. I certainly cannot align with those I blame and have never been able to see it coming from ME.. I am beginning to understand how to understand this. The ONE THING I CAN DO is to consciously CHOOSE to control my FOCUS. When we have a controlled focus, we also change our world to WHAT WE PREFER TO EXPERIENCE. ONCE one realizes this is how to do it, our world and our perceptions will change. WE live in a DREAM/Simulation is how we can explain this phenomena. (this one is really important)

“Dare to assume you are exactly what you want to be. Dare to assume you are where you want to be even though your reason and your senses deny it. If you do, will it work? It doesn’t cost you a penny to try it. You are told, ‘Come buy wine, buy milk without money.’ Try it. Try to prove me wrong.” —undated lecture, Immortal Man, 1977

Like Neville says here, TRY IT,, what is the harm in putting this to the test. I have and it works, I am convinced,( ummm well,) but that is not to say that I haven't had many struggles, and many failed attempts, but with practice and deep commitment to OBSERVING my beliefs, and my feelings and my assumptions, I have always been successful, both good and bad, Both in pain and in joy.

“Nothing stands between man and the fulfillment of his dream but facts, and facts are the creations of imagining.”

For me, this means we must examine what we take as FACT

“Do not try to change people; they are only messengers telling you who you are. Revalue yourself and they will confirm the change.” —Your Faith is Your Fortune, 1941

When I encounter someone that disturbs me, I have never wanted to accept that they are reflecting something that I believe about myself/my reality. But this is precisely what we are called to do. A positive encounter or an awful encounter, the person is mirroring something that you carry as a FACT within you.

“Fools exploit the world; the wise transfigure it.” —Prayer: The Art of Believing, 1945

There is only one way to respond to the world, SEE IT AS YOU WISH IT TO BE... of course, you can choose to exploit the world or transfigure it, it is your personal perception, and your subjective experience ALWAYS. But to be wise is to create a world that gives you BLISS, and in turn you witness this in others.

“The difference between FEELING yourself in action, here and now, and visualizing yourself in action, as though you were on a motion-picture screen, is the difference between success and failure.”- Neville Goddard

With Feeling, you SEE in your imagination what it would be like to LIVE in your desire fulfilled.

Neville Goddards tenants:

1. Consciousness Is the Only Reality

2. Assumptions Harden into Fact

3. Thinking Fourth-Dimensionally

4. No One to Change but Self

5. Remain Faithful to Your Idea

my interpretation:

Reality is a DREAM, or a simulation or a representation of THOUGHT, Consciousness is THOUGHT, it is the INFORMATION YOU ARE CHOOSING to pay attention to. Everything is Information, every experience is powered by Thought. We see what we believe. (not the other way around, we believe what we see). This reality presents to us what we believe, this is a tough one, because our thoughts have been directed, and our ability to imagine have been controlled... these are beliefs I still must reckon with. Thinking happens in our inner vision, which is not of the 3D world. The 3D world reflects our THOUGHTS. We must realize that OUR THOUGHTS ARE THE GENERATOR. IT is our THOUGHTS THAT PLAY OUT ON THE SCREEN OF LIFE. If you do not understand what thinking is, you are not APPLYING your greatest gift. ( was stunned to hear that some people think that THINKING only occurs when someone is "talking to themselves" or when they are using words to explain their experiential world.) Your imagination is THOUGHT, in visionary form. YOUR THOUGHT is not a tangible 'thing' It is a feeling, an inspiration, a picture in your mind, that then is projected outwardly and in this outward illusion, we call it Experience. What you focus on grows. The more attention you give to something and believe it to be true, the more it will show up as a fact in your reality/perception/experience.

These teachings have taken me years to fully embrace, and I admit, I am not fully on board on many days. But the evidence is becoming more and more glaring in my experience as I have begun to really FOCUS, and really watch myself, the way I perceive the world, the way I RE-ACT to things and the fear or the joy that I feel within me.

Life is the STORY we have been told, and the STORY we tell ourselves. LIFE is a NEVER ENDING STORY. My whole pursuit is to REALIZE my true potential in this telling of the Story, and for me, if you are familiar with my writing, is to take my POWER in to telling the best story I can, the one that solves the mystery of suffering, and the one who DECIDES that We can follow our bliss as Joseph Campbell advised and Neville Goddard who came before has shown us how to do this.

