THE MEME THAT BLOOMED A HUNDRED BLOSSOMS.
NEVER UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF A SEED.. SHOUT OUT TO @Starfirecodes
This meme reminded me of ME.. oh yea!! for sure… I am always thinking about the things that disturb me in this world… only to keep rounding the corner to find something about this REALITY that totally astonishes me.. While I was writing this post Tom Petty, my all time favorite music artist played on the radio a song called “SQUARE ONE”… I would like to get to that place…
Had to find some higher ground
Had some fear to get around
You can't say what you don't know
Later on won't work no more
Square one, my slate is clear
Rest your head on me, my dear
It took a world of trouble, it took a world of tears
It took a long time to get back here
Try so hard to stand alone
Struggle to see past my nose
Always had more dogs than bones
I could never wear those clothes…
One afternoon about 15 years ago, I sat down in my backyard and started to dream up a new landscape, My backyard was my oasis. Surrounded by old growth Oak, and birch, a few Maples, some red Japanese decorative trees, a few dogwoods, plenty of Southern Magnolias, and a few sycamores, I was looking for some spots that weren't shaded. "COLOR", spoke the artist in me, where could I plant butterfly trees, gardenia, Sun-worshiping Sunflowers, echinacea, and zinnias? Add in some rosemary, Lavender, sage, oregano, and so much more... While I was quietly contemplating my new paradise, that ole hubby of mine snuck up and said howdy, when I opened my eyes he snapped a photo..
Every Spring the dreamer and artist in me plants a thousand seeds of many varieties.. Then I sit back and watch, waiting in anticipation to see what blossoms. More and more I have seriously sat back and begun to contemplate the power of my own focus, my own beliefs, the potential for materialization inherent in the thoughts in which I concentrate. What am I capable of actually creating through my own Thoughts and beliefs and actions?
To sew the tiniest seed... blooms into a destructive weed, a brilliant Flower, or a towering tree.
Just as a tiny thought can grow, positive, negative or down right evil, to transform the world we perceive.
A week ago I prepared the soil, and placed a variety of seeds 6" to 10" deep in the heavy, rich dirt. We've been enjoying several days of Spring rain showers, so today when I went out to check my garden, I noticed some of the Tithonia, Mexican Sunflower seeds sprouting. I started contemplating how a tiny seed, knew that it was time to sprout out of its outer shell, and seek out the light. I was delighted to find the little sprouts.
Even the smallest, seemingly insignificant actions or decisions we make, can shape our paths and lead to tremendous personal growth, or even societal changes.
Never underestimate the power of a little seed, or an idea.
How powerful are our thoughts? how important is it to consider the words we use when we are sewing a new idea into reality?
At first an idea may seem like an insurmountable challenge but over time, that initial seed of interest can sprout into a powerful and influential force in our lives. With dedication and perseverance, we can transform ourselves and become masters in our chosen fields, greatly impacting not only our own lives but those around us as well.
My own garden is slowly taking shape, my inner vision is bearing fruit as my labor in the garden produces its fruits... Last year I built a pergola, but I will save that development for a new post.
From a broader perspective, our thoughts, the seeds we plant, allude to the collective growth of societies and civilizations. Just like a seed, the smallest ideas or innovations can take root and blossom into transformative movements or advances in various fields, and of COURSE, they can also lead to madness, suffering and death. Mad men, and Saviors have led humanity down their paths, of Golden ages or destruction.
We are always, by every thought, and every word communicated, sewing or planting the larger tapestry or garden of life. Every decision, no matter how small, has the potential to influence the grand trajectory of the universe.
this creative possibility is inherent in all aspects of life, whether in the natural world or our personal and collective endeavors. By embracing this concept, we can find motivation to pursue our passions, make positive changes, and contribute to a better future – regardless of any philosophical interpretations on the true nature of our existence.
It’s time to plant the seeds for a better world
Let’s harvest our Good intentions,
To trust in our Power, To enjoy the fruits of our best dreams.
beautiful gardens. Spring and summer our gardens come to a life of color and beauty
I do have two large camellia bushes that always blossom in late November into January, so that is the last good-bye for a few months and beautiful while raking and in the snow too
Enjoy your peaceful garden
I love hydrangeas!!!😻😻😻