A meme I saw posted by @Starfirecodes

This meme reminded me of ME.. oh yea!! for sure… I am always thinking about the things that disturb me in this world… only to keep rounding the corner to find something about this REALITY that totally astonishes me.. While I was writing this post Tom Petty, my all time favorite music artist played on the radio a song called “SQUARE ONE”… I would like to get to that place…

Had to find some higher ground

Had some fear to get around

You can't say what you don't know

Later on won't work no more

Square one, my slate is clear

Rest your head on me, my dear

It took a world of trouble, it took a world of tears

It took a long time to get back here

Try so hard to stand alone

Struggle to see past my nose

Always had more dogs than bones

I could never wear those clothes…

Flowers I planted last week, they have already doubled in size, from the spring showers and sunshine,

One afternoon about 15 years ago, I sat down in my backyard and started to dream up a new landscape, My backyard was my oasis. Surrounded by old growth Oak, and birch, a few Maples, some red Japanese decorative trees, a few dogwoods, plenty of Southern Magnolias, and a few sycamores, I was looking for some spots that weren't shaded. "COLOR", spoke the artist in me, where could I plant butterfly trees, gardenia, Sun-worshiping Sunflowers, echinacea, and zinnias? Add in some rosemary, Lavender, sage, oregano, and so much more... While I was quietly contemplating my new paradise, that ole hubby of mine snuck up and said howdy, when I opened my eyes he snapped a photo..

Me: Garden of Paradise dreamer!

Every Spring the dreamer and artist in me plants a thousand seeds of many varieties.. Then I sit back and watch, waiting in anticipation to see what blossoms. More and more I have seriously sat back and begun to contemplate the power of my own focus, my own beliefs, the potential for materialization inherent in the thoughts in which I concentrate. What am I capable of actually creating through my own Thoughts and beliefs and actions?

Hydrangea, Oak leaf Hydrangea, and a little spurt of Wisteria, my garden…Karafree

To sew the tiniest seed... blooms into a destructive weed, a brilliant Flower, or a towering tree.

Just as a tiny thought can grow, positive, negative or down right evil, to transform the world we perceive.

Petunias by the fence… Karafree

A week ago I prepared the soil, and placed a variety of seeds 6" to 10" deep in the heavy, rich dirt. We've been enjoying several days of Spring rain showers, so today when I went out to check my garden, I noticed some of the Tithonia, Mexican Sunflower seeds sprouting. I started contemplating how a tiny seed, knew that it was time to sprout out of its outer shell, and seek out the light. I was delighted to find the little sprouts.

Tethonia sprouts… Karafree

Even the smallest, seemingly insignificant actions or decisions we make, can shape our paths and lead to tremendous personal growth, or even societal changes.

Hydrangea… Karafree

Never underestimate the power of a little seed, or an idea.

How powerful are our thoughts? how important is it to consider the words we use when we are sewing a new idea into reality?

oak leaf hydrangea… Karafree

At first an idea may seem like an insurmountable challenge but over time, that initial seed of interest can sprout into a powerful and influential force in our lives. With dedication and perseverance, we can transform ourselves and become masters in our chosen fields, greatly impacting not only our own lives but those around us as well.

My own garden is slowly taking shape, my inner vision is bearing fruit as my labor in the garden produces its fruits... Last year I built a pergola, but I will save that development for a new post.

Kara’s garden delights.

From a broader perspective, our thoughts, the seeds we plant, allude to the collective growth of societies and civilizations. Just like a seed, the smallest ideas or innovations can take root and blossom into transformative movements or advances in various fields, and of COURSE, they can also lead to madness, suffering and death. Mad men, and Saviors have led humanity down their paths, of Golden ages or destruction.

Oak leaf Hydrangea… karafree

We are always, by every thought, and every word communicated, sewing or planting the larger tapestry or garden of life. Every decision, no matter how small, has the potential to influence the grand trajectory of the universe.

Hasta and Hydrangea… Karafree

this creative possibility is inherent in all aspects of life, whether in the natural world or our personal and collective endeavors. By embracing this concept, we can find motivation to pursue our passions, make positive changes, and contribute to a better future – regardless of any philosophical interpretations on the true nature of our existence.

my plum tree…. Karafree

Blueberries in my garden… Karafree

It’s time to plant the seeds for a better world

Let’s harvest our Good intentions,

To trust in our Power, To enjoy the fruits of our best dreams.