Over the past week I’ve been fretting about this REAL I.D.

If you haven’t heard read here.

https://www.dhs.gov/real-id

and here to learn what some see as a sinister plan for our complete enslavement.

https://constitutionalalliance.org/real-id-exposed-it-is-worse-than-you-think/

If you are still with me, then please know that what follows is my coming to terms with my own fear over this and determining how to take back my own power in navigating and creating my reality. It seems like it is no coincidence that what appears in my reality is always there to guide me and awaken me.

I received an email from my friend Nature’s Pattern, https://substack.com/@nature007 this morning with a photo of a fantasy room, examining it closely I observed that it was warm, inviting and filled with many objects, intriguing items nestled into nooks, plenty of books and floor-to-ceiling plants. I imagined in comfy cushioned corners. It conjured images in my own mind’s eye of what my favorite room would look like. Nature told me that she was organizing and creating order and showing me an example of what inspired her. It was the perfect segue into my own focus for taking back my power through organizing my beliefs and ordering my truths through my own powerful imagination.

What do you see? Is it real?

As I looked more closely at the photo from my friend, I thought to myself that I could spend hours if not days or even weeks in a room like this discovering all the treasures. I imagined how I would re arrange the room, or how I would organize the room and all its contents. I envisioned the items I might find and how I could turn them into my own treasures.

What do you see? Is it real?

I even had a fleeting thought about a prison cell, and how I could even like prison if I had these distractions, this ability to explore and create my own oasis, my own world. That thought about prison got me thinking about reality and the world we live in. Many think we are on Prison Planet, or a virtual reality game that we cannot escape, and that we are not here by our own choice but trapped here and used for our energy.

As my day dream diversion ended and I looked again at the photo my friend sent I real-eyezed that the image I was studying was a computer generated Image, it was not a photograph of a real room, but an image that was created by A.I. or generated by data or information. It was a simulation of an “idea” about a room and its contents. It got me thinking about images broadcast through the Tel Lie Vision, or even on the world wide web. Shakespeare told us:

All the world’s a stage,

And all the men and women merely players;

They have their exits and their entrances,

And one man in his time plays many parts,

If you are familiar with some of my previous posts, I am an investigator of Simulation theory, where we are finding more and more evidence that we are living in some kind of virtual reality that operates in accord with our understanding of holograms. In other words our reality is layers of information and as we discover these layers we open doors of perception so to speak. Each layer contains what came before, plus the new information we are discovering or creating and projecting into the hologram.

On Holographic Principle of Reality:

Our reality seems to be very much like a movie and has often been referred to by philosophers and great thinkers from our distant past and physicists today as a dream world, or a world of Maya, where we are observing an illusion, a vision, an image that is not physical in its true nature.

The human imagination is Key to how we create and influence our reality. What we can Imagine determines how we will experience life and what will be created on the Movie Screen we call life. In all the photos above I ask,

“What do you see?”

What do you see? Is it real?

Do you define what you see by your own perception of reality? Or are you influenced by what others tell you? I wonder what you would see if I put a descriptive caption under each photo.

This is where imagination comes in. I like to break the word Imagine down into two words just by moving the last letter E.

IMAGE IN.

When we use our imagination, we are visualizing, we are developing an Image or picture or movie in our own minds. We are creating a reality within our own mind through our Thoughts. Often, we see something that appears outside of us and as we focus on it we create our own dialogue, our own story, or we define what we see through our personal perspective and perception. Our beliefs about reality have a magnificent impact on our perceptions about reality and what we are capable of imagining.

When we Imagine, we are, producing an image that has the potential to be witnessed/observed/experienced in our reality. We Image it into existence.

Neville Goddard was a Mystic who taught us that Imagination is everything. The quote below sums up how reality works according to Neville Goddard.

A real Photo of Neville Goddard

“The world which is described from observation is a manifestation of the mental activity of the observer. When man discovers that his world is his own mental activity made visible, that no man can come unto him except he draws him, and that there is no one to change but himself, his own imaginative self, his first impulse is to reshape the world in the image of his ideal. But his ideal is not so easily incarnated. In that moment when he ceases to conform to external discipline, he must impose upon himself a far more rigorous discipline, the self-discipline upon which the realisation of his ideal depends.”

― Neville Goddard, Awakened Imagination

A computer generated image of Neville Goddard

What Neville is trying to tell us, is that we are responsible for the world out there that we are SEEING. We must examine our own beliefs about this reality because our reality is mirroring back to us what we believe.

I can no longer excuse myself by placing the blame on the world of external things—that my good and my evil have no dependency except from myself—that it depends on the state from which I view the world how things present themselves.”

― Neville Goddard,

Neville Goddard tells us that everything we see in the world is Our Own mind pushed out.

“The whole vast world is no more than man’s imagining pushed out.”

EIYPO> Everyone Is You Pushed Out.

EIYPO is the idea that your entire external reality is a projection of your inner world of imagination, assumptions, and beliefs. There is no solid objective universe outside of your perception. Everything you experience starts within your own consciousness.

What do you see? Is it real?

I personally have been in denial of this kind of thinking. In fact I’ve been adamantly against this kind of teaching. I do not want to take responsibility for the horror show I see out in the world. But the more I examine this world, I begin to see how this might be true about our reality. What if what we see out there in the world is all a STATE OF MIND. What if the War theater is really just that, a Theater, what if death really isn’t real? What if everything that appears in our outer world is just “It from bit”

“It from bit symbolizes the idea that every item of the physical world has at bottom — at a very deep bottom, in most instances — an immaterial source and explanation; that what we call reality arises in the last analysis from the posing of yes-no questions and the registering of equipment-evoked responses; in short, that all things physical are information-theoretic in origin and this is a participatory universe.”

John Archibald Wheeler

What if we really are in a simulation or virtual reality, by our own will and created by our own thoughts in which we are exploring who we really are? What if we are playing a part in a grand play? What if we wrote our own script, what if everything we experience we sent to ourselves to remind us of our power rather than our weakness? What if our Imagination is TRULY the key to creating the experience we actually desire, and that for those of us who suffer and who have been injured and traumatized these experiences were the means that were always meant to wake us up?

If You’ve read my earlier posts, you will remember that I examine this idea of suffering to grow, and I reject suffering as necessary for growth or for any kind of learning. I am not changing my stance here, what I am suggesting is that suffering happens because we FORGET, or because we are influenced by distractions, by movies, and visions and LIES that appear before us here in this game. Maybe these challenges were designed by us for us to play out our power rather than to bring us down into a state of suffering. I really do not know for sure. My attention has always been about focusing on what can be done to end suffering. This all is connected to what we believe about ourselves.

What do you see? Is it real?

WHAT DO YOU SEE when you look at yourself? Is it TRUE? I have always taken the word belief to mean BE THE LIE… be lie… anyway, what do you believe about yourself? What is true about yourself? WHAT IS YOUR REAL IDENTIFICATION?

The world paints a picture and we be-lie-ve it. But is any of it true, We are told what it is that we are seeing, is it true?

What do you see? Is it True?

Neville Goddard tells us that to change our experience, to CREATE a NEW experience;

“To move into another state or mansion necessitates a change of beliefs. All that you could ever desire is already present and only waits to be matched by your beliefs. But it must be matched, for that is the necessary condition by which alone it can be activated and objectified. Matching the beliefs of a state is the seeking that finds, the knocking to which it is opened, the asking that receives. Go in and possess the land.”

― Neville Goddard,

This world is Imagination, so in a sense it is about us BEING THE LIE… or being the character, playing out a movie scene, or a script, and it all comes down to what we BE-LIE-VE.

“Determined imagination, thinking from the end, is the beginning of all miracles.”

― Neville Goddard

To change the SCENES of life, to project a new MOVIE on to the screen of life, FIRST YOU MUST IMAGINE… or what I like to say IMAGE IN a new scene, write a new script in your imagination.

“Imagination is not entirely untrammelled and free to move at will without any rules to constrain it. In fact, the contrary is true. Imagination travels according to habit. Imagination has choice, but it chooses according to habit. Awake or asleep, man's imagination is constrained to follow certain definite patterns. It is this benumbing influence of habit that man must change; if he does not, his dreams will fade under the paralysis of custom.”

― Neville Goddard, Awakened Imagination

DO YOU WANT TO BE IN CONTROL OF YOU? DO YOU WANT TO BE YOUR REAL SELF? DO YOU WANT TO HAVE FULL POWER OVER YOUR IDENTIFICATION? DO YOU WANT TO HAVE REAL CONTROL OVER YOUR EXPERIENCE IN THIS LIFE? THEN MAYBE IT’S TIME TO PUT YOUR IMAGINATION TO THE TEST.