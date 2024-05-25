WHAT HAPPENED TO JACKSON BROWNE, WHERE HAVE I BEEN THAT I DIDN'T NOTICE
BUT SERIOUSLY MAN HE DOESN'T EVEN LOOK LIKE THAT CUTIE I LOVED AS A TEEN.. NOT THE POINT FOR THE POST THO.. IT'S ALL ABOUT THE SIMULATION SYNCHRONY, LET ME EXPLAIN BELOW
So I just published a post about suffering and endless pain to learn lessons. Not a happy post, but asking the serious questions is never easy. Then tonight I am just sitting here listening to some of my favorite musicians, enjoying my evening, when I find a video of Jackson Browne, Yea him the Running on Empty Guy, and wow hes OLD.. where was I the last how many years that I didn’t notice Jackson Browne went from drop dead gorgeous … to an old guy with a beard, SERIOUSLY were did he go? that can’t be him I don’t even recognize him… strange… but what is even more strange is I stumble upon this song of his that I never heard before and it’s addressing this whole thing about life and suffering and the human condition..
STAY!!! People stay, just a little bit longer… remember that song… that’s the song that made me fall in love with Jackson Browne, and probably what encoraged me to be the groupie that I was in my younger hippie fun days, when I wasn’t even thinking about all the shit in the world… but anyway… here’s the song..
Enjoy. and get a Load of how Jackson has changed wow, but his voice is still amazing..and so is her’s Leslie Mendelson
The lyrics of “A Human Touch” delve into the universal longing for genuine human connection in a fast-paced and increasingly impersonal world. Browne sings about the importance of compassion, empathy, and understanding in our relationships. The song serves as a reminder that despite our differences, we all share the same basic desire for love and connection.
You can call it a decision
I say it's how we're made
There's no point in shouting from your island
Proclaiming only Jesus saves
There will always be suffering
And there will always be pain
But because of it there'll always be love
And love, we know, it will remain
Everybody gets lonely
Feel like it's all too much
Reaching out for some connections
Or maybe just their own reflection
Not everybody finds it
Not like the two of us
Sometimes all anybody needs
Is a human touch
Everybody wants a holiday
Everybody wants to feel the sun
Get outside and run around
Live like they're forever young
Everybody wants to be beautiful
And live life their own way
No one ever wants to let it go
No matter what they do or say
Everybody gets lonely
Feel like it's all too much
Reaching out for some connections
Or maybe just their own reflection
Not everybody finds it
Not like the two of us
Sometimes all anybody needs
Is a human touch
Sometimes all anybody needs
Is a human touch
Everybody gets lonely
Feel like it's all too much
Reaching out for some connections
Or maybe just their own reflection
Not everybody finds it
Not like the two of us
Sometimes all anybody needs
Is a human touch
Sometimes all anybody needs
Is a human touch
Love him as a lyracist! My favorite song of his is "In the Shape of a Heart." so haunting...
Isn’t it weird how everyone else is older than dirt, but we never age?!
I’ve been noticing that increasingly of late. Glad I’m not the only one Kara! 😁
(p.s. I really like this page color!)