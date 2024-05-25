So I just published a post about suffering and endless pain to learn lessons. Not a happy post, but asking the serious questions is never easy. Then tonight I am just sitting here listening to some of my favorite musicians, enjoying my evening, when I find a video of Jackson Browne, Yea him the Running on Empty Guy, and wow hes OLD.. where was I the last how many years that I didn’t notice Jackson Browne went from drop dead gorgeous … to an old guy with a beard, SERIOUSLY were did he go? that can’t be him I don’t even recognize him… strange… but what is even more strange is I stumble upon this song of his that I never heard before and it’s addressing this whole thing about life and suffering and the human condition..

STAY!!! People stay, just a little bit longer… remember that song… that’s the song that made me fall in love with Jackson Browne, and probably what encoraged me to be the groupie that I was in my younger hippie fun days, when I wasn’t even thinking about all the shit in the world… but anyway… here’s the song..

Enjoy. and get a Load of how Jackson has changed wow, but his voice is still amazing..and so is her’s Leslie Mendelson

The lyrics of “A Human Touch” delve into the universal longing for genuine human connection in a fast-paced and increasingly impersonal world. Browne sings about the importance of compassion, empathy, and understanding in our relationships. The song serves as a reminder that despite our differences, we all share the same basic desire for love and connection.

You can call it a decision

I say it's how we're made

There's no point in shouting from your island

Proclaiming only Jesus saves

There will always be suffering

And there will always be pain

But because of it there'll always be love

And love, we know, it will remain



Everybody gets lonely

Feel like it's all too much

Reaching out for some connections

Or maybe just their own reflection

Not everybody finds it

Not like the two of us

Sometimes all anybody needs

Is a human touch



Everybody wants a holiday

Everybody wants to feel the sun

Get outside and run around

Live like they're forever young

Everybody wants to be beautiful

And live life their own way

No one ever wants to let it go

No matter what they do or say



Everybody gets lonely

Feel like it's all too much

Reaching out for some connections

Or maybe just their own reflection

Not everybody finds it

Not like the two of us

Sometimes all anybody needs

Is a human touch

Sometimes all anybody needs

Is a human touch



Everybody gets lonely

Feel like it's all too much

Reaching out for some connections

Or maybe just their own reflection

Not everybody finds it

Not like the two of us

Sometimes all anybody needs

Is a human touch

Sometimes all anybody needs

Is a human touch





source: https://app.lyricsondemand.com/jackson_browne/a_human_touch