A Tulip magnolia blossom, signaling the beginning of Spring. Spring into a new world, A new life, opportunity, representing Youth innocence and Joy, A time to start fresh, with a spirit of creating a better future. painting by Karafree

It’s overcast and muggy out today, being spring I thought today was a good day for some spring cleaning.. I’ve been living in this house for 20 years. Not only is it the longest I’ve ever lived in one place, but it’s the longest I’ve ever lived in the same town, let alone the same state. Besides having plenty of memories both good and bad, wonderful and heartbreaking, I’ve also collected a lot of things. The things that remind me of all my adventures. The accounts of my wanderlust, my joys, my desires, and mostly of the good times.

The Sky is the Limit, acrylic on paper, a painting from the ground up observing the roses meeting the sky. How far can our dreams take us? painting by Karafree

The closet has been calling to me for months now, each time I walk by it I get this vision of piles of junk leaning against the inside of the door exerting pressure enough so that at any moment the door is going to explode and the story of my life will fly out like shards of colorful confetti, like an avalanche covering everything in its path. Well, seriously, everything that represents me and my journey are artifacts: ART of facts of my life. Life is about the journey right? So how did I go about this journeying? I’ve been storing up a lot of art o facts, to make my case, to write my story. There are things most recently I really want to change. One of the items I found in the closet was a painting I had done while visiting the coast of Maine

Maine coast, Mt Dessert, art by Karafree

Maine is a beautiful place, I hold a special place in my heart and memory for it. One of my early childhood vacations, I remember picking buckets of blueberries with my siblings, on the hill over-looking the ocean, and brought them back to the little cottage where we were staying. The cottage was over one hundred years old. In the kitchen by the old fire lit stove my mom learned how to make blueberry jam. We all helped her stirring the blueberries, and canning the berries. I loved Maine so much that it was my destination for my honeymoon. Over the years I have contemplated whether Maine would be the place that I wanted to move to next. When I got married we were living in upstate Connecticut, on a little lake in a valley called Witches Wood, Woodstock Valley CT.

(Does anyone remember the story Blueberries for Sal, By Robert McCloskey?)

While living in Woodstock Valley I was blessed with the experience of living in the forest on a lake nestled in a valley. The dirt road in sometimes became impassible in the winter, we were either snowed in , or snowed out. Sometimes the electricity would go out for a week or longer, we would have to rely on the fireplace, for cooking and heat, and boil snow for drinking water, because without electricity the water pump could not deliver water from the well. We were only 3 hours from the White Mountains in New Hampshire, and I lived for those 3 day weekends when we would get in the truck at 5 in the morning and head to the mountains to fish and play in the rivers, we would often bring the tent and stay the night, camping among the black beers and frying trout over the campfire.

This painting is from a photo I took on a river up in New Hampshire, hidden in my closet all these years I never did finish it, but seeing it today brought a longing for those days when I was young and adventurous, and always up for a road trip into the mountains, spending a day in the forest, along a rushing river. Maybe when I finish this painting my desire to live by a mountain river will come into view.

While living in Connecticut we were also very close to the beaches, about 2 hours to Connecticut beaches on the Sound, or an hour and half to Rhode Island beaches. It brought back memories of visits to the beach when my daughter was born. This painting was also in the closet like a stored away memory of a long time ago, but I remember it like it was yesterday. My parents had come to visit and we decided to visit the beach. It turned out to be a day right before a hurricane, so the red flags were flying when we got there, the surf was pounding and we had to keep our distance from the water’s edge, Yet just a few yards back from the tide, feet dug into the sand, we looked out with Aww at the waves as they grew taller and smashed into the beach washing away all of our foot prints, as if we were never there.

At The Beach With Nana. art by Karafree

When it was time to move away from Connecticut we would make a journey across country to the pacific ocean and a Town called Berkeley in California. I was told Berkeley was the town of the fruits and nuts, the earthy crunchies, the academics, and the trippers, the philosophers and the scientists, the braless and the nudists. We spent 6 years living in the Berkeley hills, and I met my sistars from all over the world. All of us with-out our own siblings and families, adopted each other as families. We were sisters, and best friends, we explored life in Wacky California, and helped each other raise our young families. I found this painting I did from a black and white I took on the Mendocino Coast of Northern California. We would go in groups up the coast on the weekends scouting out hidden beaches, attending music festivals, and visiting the local wineries and art galleries.

the photo that inspired the painting below

Painting inspired by a black and white photo I took of a dirt road leading to the cliff edge overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Mendocino California. painting by Karafree.

Mendocino coast, CA. photo by Karafree

While living in California, most of my friends were all transplants as we called each other. None of us were originally from Cali, but had found our way there following our dreams, or simply our paths. These young women became my sisters away from home. Some of my friends were from other countries, while some were just from other states, but each of them, in living their own stories, instilled in me a greater sense of adventure, a wanting to see and experience other parts of the world. In my closet today, I found more paintings of my adventures with my friends, and later with my own sisters.

Right after I moved away from California to my current home, I went on an adventure with my own sisters across the entire country of Ireland. This was a very special trip, because our grandparents came from Ireland, and many of our relatives still live there in the same house and town my Nana grew up in. Here are two, of many paintings I was inspired to draw of some of our adventures in Ireland,

Irish cottage while traveling through Ireland, Karafree

Joyce Mountain Ireland painting by Karafree

One of my Berkeley Sisters, grew up in Mallorca, Spain, and traveled to France quite a bit so it was with her that I went on my First adventure in France. A painting I had totally forgotten is one of this window, below. it was taken in the little town of Giverny, France, the home of one of my favorite artists Claude Monet.

Visiting the home of Claude Monet, his beautiful gardens, were inspirations for many series of paintings, painting by Karafree

As the years have passed, I find that I am always drawn to the mountains, more than the oceans, and rarely the cities. What led me to cleaning the closet today was the desire to change once again, to follow my dream, to envision my future and set things in motion. The act of cleaning the closet is one step towards preparing for the move I want to make in the near future. Cleaning house, and preparing to leave the old one behind. In the last 20 years more of my trips then not have always been to a place with mountains.

A painting inspired by one of my favorite artists Vincent Van Gogh. painting by Karafree

A painting I did after a series of road trips I took through the Southern United states. painting by Karafree

This is twin falls in Yankee Boy basin in Ouray, Colorado, one of my favorite places in the Rocky Mountains, a place I certainly would like to call home. photo by Karafree

So today, and in the coming days, while I contemplate the possibilities for my future, I like to go into my little backyard oasis…and let the planning begin!

painting by Karafree

The Mighty Mississippi River, Memphis TN, photo by Karafree

When the day comes, when my closet is cleaned, and my bags are packed I will be crossing once again, this mighty water way which flows only a few miles from my current home of the last 20 years, to my destination, the Great Wide West, the Home of the Rocky Mountains!