Life with Blood Sugar diseases, Hypoglycemia/low blood sugar

I just started reading a book by Patrick Jordan, Fran Zetta, and Sandwich Lady called:

LEGACY Anxiety, Panic, Depression, Blood Sugar Continuum.

The introduction begins with “What if you knew something that your parents didn’t know” This had my full attention. I remember as a child how many times my parents were the Lords over me, yet did not know what I was going through, nor how to reach me. My parents blamed me quite often for what they interpreted as my unruly behavior. They would make me stand in front of them and explain why I did what I did. I would get all tensed up and feel like I was about to faint. I would zone out while they were lecturing me, even though my arms were crossed in front of me defiantly. I would stand there like a deaf dumb mute, rolling my eyes but saying nothing.

See, I could not say anything, I could not logically explain what happened, half the time I could not even remember. I certainly could not remember why I chose to do whatever it was they accused me of doing. As their voices would drone on in the background of my fuzzy, tingling head, all I could think of was getting out of there so I could collapse on to my bed.

Thinking about these moments from my past made what I read next even more important. “What if you knew something that you discovered that you could pass on to your child so that the cycle of ignorance and mistakes that followed for generations of your family would not be repeated like the endless circles of Dante’s hell forever?” I was attentive, not just so I could put my own past to rest, but so that I could heal my present and that of my own child now that I was a parent. I am addressing this and posting it here today because it is information that needs passing on, not just to my own family, but to anyone who suffers and wants the knowledge to heal.

Speaking of ignorance, as a child I did not understand the symptoms I was experiencing that would lead to my unacceptable behavior. On page 26 Patrick Jordan brings it all home for me. Literally, because, as he points out, I did not know what was affecting me, because I did not know that I had been wounded by something I could not see, because I did not know that I should be eating healthy snacks to prevent my symptoms. It would make my home life, and even my school life exceedingly difficult.

He asks, “Would that make you feel confused and alone? Isolated? Ostracized and even marginalized.” And that is exactly how I felt growing up.

Growing up with 5 siblings was a challenge on its own, especially when there was only a year between each of the last 4 of us. I was the one who was constantly sent to my room for misbehaving, my isolation, I was the one who was told there was something wrong with me, ostracized, I was the one who would be punished and left out of family activities because I had done something bad and out of my control, never being able to explain why I did what I did, my marginalization.

Who else suffers from these societal responses? Can anyone say Addicts? The First chapter begins with a close look at Alcoholism. Jordan has a twist in description here, but soon it will become clear to the reader. He calls the condition Alcoholics Anomalous. Anomalous points to one who deviates from the normal or common order, form, or rule.

So, let us dive in. Stryer’s Biochemistry, a common University textbook, written in 1975 established at that time the Four basic food groups: Protein, Fat, Carbohydrate, and Alcohol.

Were you surprised to see Alcohol as part of the food groups? I was, but history shows us that drinks made from fermented grains have been around since the Ancient Sumerians, a gift delivered from the Annunaki Gods. Stryer’s Biochemistry is telling us that likely these fermented grains were more than just a drink, but a necessary energy source for people whose natural fuel pathways were destroyed. Their dependency on this fuel source would result in, physiological degradation, dependency, and psychological and interpersonal disintegration. The same conditions we find today in Alcoholism. (Pg4)

It is important to mention Alcoholism, because it sets the stage for the suffering of humanity so prevalent today. Alcoholism is the dependency on the drug of the “Gods”. The Human animal does not know why they are sick, but their craving for Alcohol is the RESULT of a disease state. We assume that Alcoholics know why they are driven to drink alcohol. What we have not understood is that there is an INNATE PHYSIOLOGICAL DRIVE to do it.

Jordan goes on to tell us that “there is very little genetic difference between the Saccharomyces yeast of bread and beer and the Candida yeast of human infection.” He asks the questions that have been ignored by Doctors, Scientist; “What if the addiction to alcohol was actually an organism that has hijacked your central nervous system to get you to do its bidding?” (pg4) What if your cravings had a source besides you and your thoughts? Jordan suggests that he can teach you; “how to slay the beast.”

As a child I suffered from the same conditions as an alcoholic, but how could this be possible. Jordan has spent the last 30 years discovering how this could be possible, and why Will- Power and a Higher-Power will never cure the Alcoholic or a person with Hypoglycemia.

Hypoglycemia and the dreaded mood swings.

First, what is hypoglycemia? When you have low blood sugar and can’t think straight. Well, that is a straight up answer, for a complicated malfunction concerning as many human body parts as a car has along with its complicated engine.

Putting the wrong oil in your engine or transmission fluid in your break line and trying to put the pedal to the metal on an empty tank of gas is the same as; herbs and supplements promoted for HEALTH that lower blood sugar, reduce weight, and bring down blood pressure, they in fact could kill someone with hypoglycemia.

We must understand what is happening in the body to properly treat the problem. Dealing with your mood from a psychological perspective will not fix what is wrong with the body. In Elementary school I would start the day with buttery toast and a sprinkling HEAP of cinnamon sugar, sometimes I would have three slices before I grabbed my bag and was out the door running for the bus. By 9:00am trouble would set in. I found myself restless and distracted in class, bothering my classmates, interrupting the teacher, and often sent out into the hallway for my behavior. What I needed was not isolation, and chastisement but a snack. When you have hypoglycemia, and you start your day with a whopping helping of sugar it is not long before your insulin spikes and then your blood sugar falls rapidly. My behavior was a telltale sign of my body going into overdrive to deal with the sugar I had ingested at breakfast.

Your mood swings, have nothing to do with the way you think, your emotions, mental state, psychology, or feelings. It is all about your body chemistry, and your ability or inability to maintain homeostasis. Your endocrine organs: the pancreas, thyroid, pituitary, hypothalamus, adrenal and others are all speaking to each other. They are in continuous communication through positive and negative feedback. Insulin coming from the pancreas is what carries glucose through the blood and into the cells, given that the cells have not been damaged. The pathology of low blood sugar is a long and sordid story. Often, we are given drugs that cover symptoms but do not solve the problem. Jordan uses the analogy of the person with tennis elbow taking a steroid and continuing to use the bad elbow, come to find that when the steroid wears off, the elbow is further damaged. They return to the Doctor for a larger dose of the same, and the cycle continues of cover up the pain, further damage, more drugs to cover the pain. (pg7)

The brain uses oxygen to burn glucose, the brain uses 60% of the body’s total insulin. To deprive the brain of oxygen, glucose, or insulin causes anxiety, panic, and even depression. At some level, my little 6-year-old brain was going into panic mode daily following the insulin spike which caused the low blood sugar. My Brain was not getting the energy or the oxygen it needed to learn my ABC’s or 123’s, let alone sit still for teacher.

BUTT (as Jordan famously says) Here in lies the hidden message that Patrick, Fran and Sandwich Lady want you to know about. It is not just the yeast in the alcohol that started the damage back with the Sumerians. It is ALSO the course of vaccines that most of us were subjected to coming into this world.

In our world today humanity is plagued from infancy with allergies, and intolerance, or sensitivity to food and environment. For all the variety of foods available to us, many of them have become dangerous and even deadly to many. We are starving, while the Buffet is in our reach.

“Hades Diner,” Art by Fran Zetta

The Authors ask, if you knew there was a minefield but did not tell travelers to not enter that area would you be different from the ones who laid the mines in the first place?

Patrick Jordan states directly that Every day is Opposite day on Parasite planet and backs it up with 30 years of research as to why so many people are sick, suffering and shackled to their misery. They are on a mission to expose all the landmines.

He insists that there are no PSYCHOSOMATIC DISEASES. There has only ever been SOMATOpshyco diseases. You are not suffering from a made-up word called stress. Stress is a word to turn YOU into the perpetrator of your OWN sick and depressed state of being.

STRESS is a TRIGGER to cause you to RELEASE ADRENALINE.

ADRENALINE releases BLOOD SUGAR and precipitates the release of insulin.

Many people have poorly functioning adrenal glands, a liver (your sugar pantry) that is out of sugar, so…

When your adrenals just sent out the command to release insulin but there is no sugar in the blood, what happens? Answer: The Perfect Storm.

This brings us to the title of this post. Why do you cry for no reason at all?

It is your brain telling you, screaming at you, crying to you that it is STARVING TO DEATH.

PATRICK SAYS, it’s not your fault it is not a psychosomatic issue. It is a SOMATOpsyhco issue. It is a grave issue occurring in your body that is affecting the function of your brain.

There is a link or connection between Thyroid fatigue and adrenal fatigue, we do not have endless supplies of hormones. The body needs time and the right energy sources to replenish the fuel, the hormones and enzymes that keep our bodies running smoothly.

He starts getting into the details, like iodine stores and thyroid, goiter, and hypothyroidism, which are all connected to hypoglycemia and your adrenal glands. When your blood sugar gets low, the grumpies kick in and the guns come out, and most scary of all YOU and the ones you love DON’T know why you suddenly went off the rails, but everyone is running for cover. Patrick has a humorous way of explaining what for some are really awful memories and what he calls The Kamikaze. Honestly, this is where, through my laughing I was crying.

There is a book I could write just on the many times ‘I lost my shit’ as Patrick describes and should have would have been locked up in the loony bin if any of it had happened out in public. Talk about road rage… But seriously, how many people are having a blood sugar melt down out on our highways?

In a world that understood SOMATOpsycho, Patrick states, we would SEE that something was PHYSICALLY wrong, and we would stop and listen to the rage, or crying, or recognize the silent suffering then get to the root of the cause. I had to stop when I read that, get some Kleenex, and let the tears run.

“Invisible Breakage” Art by Fran Zetta

WHEN I WAS FINALLY DIAGNOSED

When I was in college, not realizing what was happening I found myself one evening on my return to my house sneaking past my roommates and going into the walk-in closet in my room, sitting down in the dark and crying until I fell asleep. Something had come over me in the previous weeks. I knew I was angry often, tired all the time, feeling overworked, irritated at the pressures of school and work, and I had no patience for anyone. I was snappy, and downright mean. The next night I came home and repeated hiding in my closet until the phone rang and a roommate called out that my mom was on the phone. I reluctantly picked up the phone. My mother was talking to me for a minute when she just simply asked me ‘HOW ARE YOU? I could not respond, my throat swelled, and tears burst from my eyes. To hide the sobs, I put my fist in my mouth, but my mother heard me anyway and became alarmed. When I finally could catch my breath, I blurted out that I was not ok. But I did not know what was wrong. She suggested I see a counselor on campus which I did. He suggested I get a Glucose tolerance test, which I did. When the test was over, I seriously had never been that sick in my life. I could hardly stand. The test had required me to fast for 12 hours ahead of time. Upon arriving the nurse gave me a sugar drink, and for the next 3 hours they took samples of blood every hour to measure my insulin and blood sugar. I could hardly walk out of there I was so weak. I remember my boyfriend carrying me to the car and taking me to Wendy’s. I had to have a burger. I was finally diagnosed with Hypoglycemia.

Over the next 30 years I would learn to deal with it! To say the least.

So, Moving along. There is still so much to cover in the book and it’s only 80 pages but packed full of serious, well researched information.

The next chapters deal with the Toxins that cause diabetes, obesity, and kidney disease epidemics.

DPT shots. What is it? A Vaccine for Diphtheria, Pertussis and Tetanus.

“Since the 1970s the pertussis vaccine has been known in animal experiments to stimulate over production of insulin by the pancreas followed by exhaustion and destruction of the “islets” with consequent underproduction of insulin; in the first case the outcome is hypoglycemia in the later diabetes.” (pg22)

But there is much more. The tetanus shot that you got, or the one that your mother got right before delivering you, will damage or disappear 80% of the good microbes in your gut, where serotonin is made, causing neurotransmitter defects for the rest of your “UNNATURAL LIFE” (pg 22)

It’s more than just blood sugar messing with your psyche.

HYPOCHONDRIA, self-doubt, physical pain, mental anguish, are all inverted to make those that complain just like a Conspiracy theorist.

Illnesses that fall under conspiracy theory and hypochondria

Autism

SIDS

DIABETES

HYPOGLYCEMIA

They have something in common, their connection to childhood IN jec shuns, and they all target the brain.

The Authors go on to link and prove the relationships between these in jec shuns, pertussis toxin and the conditions/diseases mentioned above. The liver is the organ of anger in Traditional Chinese medicine, anger, frustration, and irritability are symptoms of hypoglycemia and diabetes. They show the connections between the warning signs and the symptoms that prove there is a physical reason for what the medical institution refers to as psychosomatic problems.

All Suicide is murder, and they trace the steps back to WHY people are so taxed and depleted of the FUEL that energizes our brains, so that we can respond to the TRIGGERS that are presented to us in life.

Patrick states that if those who committed suicide only realized that if they have the resolve to kill themselves then they also can expose and delete those that harmed them in the first place. He goes on to say,

“Image a world of WARRIORS who took the fight TO their oppressors instead of letting the predator parasites taking the fight to them?” (pg31)

The Victims do not even have enough energy to get out of bed, let alone function, let alone work.

In Part 2 I will talk about the symptoms, including WHY YOU CRY and YOU DON’T KNOW WHY.

And What it means in the title: The Blood Sugar Continuum, how to break the continuum, and MOST IMPORTANT, how to know yourself, and how to know the enemy.

Art by Fran Zetta

When we take back our power and end the cycle of suffering, we crush the enemy, and claim our lives back.