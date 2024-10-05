edit: The video doesn’t seem to work from the cell phone. It’s stuck on the photo of Bob Seger, seems to still be working correctly from a computer.

And one more quote from CONTACT: “Is the world fundamentally a better place because of science and technology? We shop at home, we surf the Web... at the same time, we feel emptier, lonelier and more cut off from each other than at any other time in human history.”

When I feel this despair, this loneliness, this longing to SEE THE BEAUTY that does exist…I am called back to NATURE. THE MOUNTAINS speak to me, the forest whispers it’s ancient wisdom, the lakes reflect the vastness and infinite possibility that is contained within it’s depths.

Enjoy Bob Seger ROLL ME AWAY as I share the memories of my recent journey back to Nature. This song has spoken to me, and has often been the catalyst for me to truly jump into my car, with tears in my eyes, and longing in my heart and drive across country, to put the troubles of the world behind…even if it’s just for a little while.

5 minutes of your time, may you be inspired. Many of the photos and the lake are taken from the LOST LAKE TRAIL IN BUENA VISTA, COLORADO.

The trail was amazing, I had to stop plenty of times to catch my breath, now I know what they mean by BREATH TAKING views. We reached Elevation: 11,195 ft.