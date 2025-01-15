Looks like I did it again, so says Patrick Jordan, I triggered , INSPIRED him to do a stack on Imagination.

“Well you know I'm a dreamer, and I think we are in a simulation of some kind, I also think that our thoughts and our focus MATTER. What we focus on grows. The current (energy/creative) path we are on can be changed when we stop agreeing to those who control our creative minds. I think those who have been in control are the very agents who KNOW that our Imagination is key in creating what we experience in this world, that is why they make every effort to control our minds, and to keep us in states of Fear.”

What comes to your mind when you read my words

“I’m a dreamer”

For Patrick, it certainly got his creative wheels spinning to read that THOUGHT of mine.

One of my friends said to me, that when she first read me saying; I am a dreamer, that I was beginning my comment with a diminishing statement about myself. She said when she hears people describe themselves as dreamers that they are actually saying that they do not think their thoughts, or ideas, their work, or purpose are important. It’s like someone saying I’m a dreamer so don’t take my thought seriously.

But really, I was pointing to my own creative wheels, those wheels that have kept me going and experiencing so much of what this life has to offer. But, let me share what came up for Patrick Jordan. That famous, or infamous as some might interpret it, song by John Lennon, called IMAGINATION.

He made many other points about this reality we are in too and if you are interested follow this link

Very Honestly, I can SEE and FEEL and TOTALLY relate to Patrick’s take on cryptic mind control messaging, embedded in this song.

While I know the dark side of reality that Patrick is pointing to, I will never curse my own imagination.

To not find importance in my own thoughts and imagination which is the objective in these reverse psychological, manipulation tactics that these agents who want to control our minds and our lives carry out on us. Who are these agents that do this you might ask? Who would attempt to and succeed in controlling our imaginations and using our very power against us?

A short list:

Religious dogma/groups/leaders

Educational systems

Collectives for or against social issues

Medical/pharmaceutical/science authorities

Political parties

Bankers/money lenders/Insurance agents

GOVERN MENTE, literally means GOVERN THE MIND

The Military

The media.

If you want the details please visit Patrick's substack, he's been uncovering these agents and their methods for a very long time.

I speak quite often about the Nature of our reality, and I explore the ideas of Simulation, or virtual reality, even the possibility that like the ancient philosophers claim, we live in a dream, maya or world of illusion. I also explore the theory that we are witnessing a holographic presentation that is being projected from our own minds.

I've explained my understanding of the Holographic principle of reality many times.

A quick review of my understanding of Consciousness and Holographic reality:

Consciousness is to me the field of information in which we are immersed. OUR awareness observes this field of information. The more we can stay in this place of observing with awareness and not judgment we open the doors of our own perception, to see what is possible to experience in creation. David Bohm in his exploration of reality as a Physicist developed a theory which he called THE HOLOMOVEMENT which involved an implicate and explicate order that were responsible for what we experience as reality.

The Implicate order is the DREAM itself, or more precise the FIELD OF INFORMATION in the Holographic structure. It is layers of information within the hologram, and the explicate order is our participation in witnessing/observing/interacting with the information contained in these layers of information, and focusing on the information within this Field, which we can also call consciousness. The Holographic principal points to layers of information, as we focus our awareness through our thoughts we uncover or bring forth these layers of information embedded in the Field.

The growth of consciousness, or the power that we have as creative beings is determined by our awareness of and our focused ability to observe this Field of information, It is about our ability to notice the information in the FIELD of INFORMATION. Reality is experienced by our awareness of the information in the Field of all information.

If Holographic Principle is interesting to you here is a link to an easy to read PDF on the theory.

I’d like to get back to that John Lennon song Imagination in which my comment sparked Patrick’s memory, and his associations with this word IMAGINATION. If we look at the meaning behind the song which Patrick poetically points out, and like I said, his take makes a great deal of sense to me. We may feel, a very sinister feeling about imagination, The lyrics as Patrick interprets, lead us to see the devastating conclusion of how our thinking, unaware to us, is manipulated and that imagination can actually lead us into a prison. This is what those who manage society spend all their time THINKING about: How to control our perceptions about ourselves and about the reality we live in, and how to keep us in fear, and feeling helpless.

Looking out at the world would you agree there is a lot of chaos? Do you think you have any power to change this chaos? Do you Imagine how you might change the world for better? Do you think about what you are being told and whether it is true or not? What does your intuition tell you about your own ability to be safe and successful in this world?

What I see is a world of possibility that depends on our attention to bring it forth. I see Possibility for a better world because of my Imagination, because of my thoughts. I have experienced many amazing things in this life because first I had a thought about it, then I Imagined what it would be like to experience it, and then I set goals and took Action to achieve what I had first imagined. Am I fooling myself?

We call it consciousness that sets humans apart from other living beings. I call this consciousness a focus on the field of all possibility which Humans do through THOUGHT/THINKING and IMAGINING. Part of this ability includes our RESPONSE- ABILITY to these thoughts and Images we conjure up in our own minds. (who is doing this conjuring?)

I am pretty convinced we live in a construct that challenges us by doing what ever it can to limit our ability to think clearly, to have doubt in the power of our own imagination because this is what the THINK TANK AGENTS spend all their efforts on CON-TROLLING. Yes they troll us by the manipulation tactics attributed to an expert conniving CON MAN. They will sell us every story they can to convince us that we are weak and powerless and that we need these agents of control to manage our lives.

It all begins with an attack and control of our MINDS… the VERY INSTRUMENT that creates and perceives reality. BELIEF, WHAT YOU BELIEVE is behind it all. SO, pay attention to that word BELIEVE, because while they are telling you to believe in something THEY ARE TELLING you that it just may be a LIE. WORDSPELLS! every language has them, but interesting how English is accepted as the Global language.

I have been paying attention most of my life to how our thoughts are often not our own but come from what we have been taught, and how we are TOLD to think about life and reality. WE are fed CONcepts right at the get go, we are told what to like and what to hate. We are pitted against each other, everything about a CULTure is planned and implemented for the BENEFIT of those who GOVERN OUR MINDS. We now have agents like THE SAM and ANNIKA HARRIS’s of the world, the Joscha Bach’s (who say we are all just soft ware) and the neuroscientist Robert Sapolsky who says everything is determined and we have no freewill.

While there are parts of their understandings of reality that I actually am in line with I think we do have free will, this will is employed through our thoughts and our imagination, which is “read” by the system we are OBSERVING that responds to us(we are in a participatory universe, I will explain later). If you read my post on “TRAIN OF THOUGHT” you will find that I consider simulation theory as a possible explanation for what this reality is, this post continues my exploration of HOLOGRAPHIC PRINCIPAL. You will know that I talk about WHO WE ARE as OBSERVERS or AWARENESS who are experiencing this FIELD OF INFORMATION or this REALITY through the lens of a Programmed AVATAR. The AVATAR has limits, The avatar is the Character within this Hologram that we are observing, but we, WHO WE REALLY ARE, is OBSERVING this “game world”, and at all times WE have ultimate control of the Avatar. Many of us know that while much of what we experience in this world seems to be out of our control and that our thoughts are not our own, that something deep within us INSTINCTIVELY KNOWS that there is a very REAL THINKER, who is OBSERVING THIS WORLD.

The analogy I use goes like this. We walk into a movie theater and we watch as the screen comes to life with a projection/light show/holographic image. Contained in the projection are Players who are acting out a life scenario. We may get so ingrained in the scenes playing out before us…(focused on bits of the Field of Information) that we forget ourselves and associate with that limited projection (character on the screen). We take great offense to the actors who harm and control the character that we are associating with. We cry and laugh when the Character is hurt or happy. We get angry and revengeful when the Character feels lost and powerless, and we totally forget that we are just watching a projection.

So, if this is what reality REELy is, then what the hell is the purpose of it? Maybe we really are just wearing headsets and observing a virtual play like Donald Hoffman’s research is suggesting.

Maybe everything we witness is just IT from BIT as physicist John Wheeler proposed.

“It from bit symbolizes the idea that every item of the physical world has at bottom — at a very deep bottom, in most instances — an immaterial source and explanation; that what we call reality arises in the last analysis from the posing of yes-no questions and the registering of equipment-evoked responses; in short, that all things physical are information-theoretic in origin and this is a participatory universe.”

John Archibald Wheeler

MAYBE JUST MAYBE… OUR IMAGINATION AND THE WAY WE THINK IS OUR GREATEST ASSET HERE…WE have to remember that it is the OBSERVER -WHO WE REALLY ARE- that is in full control and not the default programming of the AVATAR.

Like John Wheeler proposes we are participants here! Maybe this universe does everything it can to make us forget who we are, of course WE KNOW IT DOES. Who knows

maybe that wasn’t the original plan. If you’ve read my work, you know that I emphatically KNOW that all this suffering here is NOT necessary to figure things out, but maybe that is JUST MY OPINION. Death is the prime motivator in this world. THE FEAR OF DEATH… but maybe just maybe this false fear is what keeps us so attached to this game in the first place and keeps us in this state of amnesia forgetting our TRUE POWER, WHICH IS OUR CREATIVE ABILITY implemented through our attention to what is Possible in the Field of Information

THOUGHTS- IMAGINATION and our RESPONSE ABILITY TO CARRY THEM INTO A MATERIAL EXPERIENCE.

One thing that I am becoming very aware of as I OBSERVE this world, is that each of us has a SUBJECTIVE take on what is happening in this world. What one sees another may not even be able to fathom. For me, I can see that perception and be-LIE -f play a big part in how we all navigate this reality. What we Focus on has an effect on what we experience, what works for someone is their persistence in creating it either through focus or resisting what they do not want, they will create what they experience.

To end, if you don’t already know, here is a poem to inspire you to consider that your imagination is all powerful. Written by Victory Palace

IMAGINATION THE ONLY NATION

