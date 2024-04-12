Part 1 of LEGACY book review ended with suicide in the event that a person has lost their own ability to remember their power and has succumbed to the suffering of their Somatopsycho disease state.

This is what the continuum is all about, the attack on the human body, which causes symptoms and illness arising from sequences or a progression of events.

While humanity is plagued with symptoms that leave us lacking in energy, unproductive in our lives, unable to think logically, and loss of sympathy for our own Life, all life. We have remained unaware that we are the victims of deliberate warfare as Patrick explains, “under the false flag of mediSIN.”

If you recall I shared some memories of my own childhood and the mindset of my parents in raising me and understanding me. I realize today that our differences, and misunderstandings were, meticulously calculated and implemented by those that we call the Military, the enemies of humanity, the evil force that inhabits this world, which is dead set on controlling life, stealing Energy and Wisdom from all Life Forms. It is this understanding that makes it possible for me to forgive my parents shortcomings, my own too and why writing a review of Patrick, Fran, and Sandwich Lady’s Work on Legacy became important to me.

Patrick explains that a continuum is “Where you start at one data point or fact that then leads to or supports any other data point or fact before it, after it, or completely removed from it anywhere on the Circle.

So here is the starting point.

The Brain is an organ:

Anxiety = low oxygen

Panic = low oxygen

Depression = low oxygen

Anxiety = Low blood sugar

Panic = low blood sugar

Depression = low blood sugar

The Brain uses over 60% of the total insulin. The brain uses oxygen to burn sugar

YOU ARE NOT ALONE

Please study the chart below to see how many people are suffering from this predicament.

You are not alone in your struggles, Sandwich lady’s research has led the Authors to find which drugs damage mitochondria, the beginning point of the continuum.

“The short list of drugs: ALL OF THEM.

Vaccines are called biologicals, but they are drugs. Vaccines damage mitochondria. In fact, everything we have uncovered to date suggests that vaccines were engineered to do LOT & SERIAL Number variation mutations to our genomes so that they could use us all as a grand experiment to discover what happens when you make single or multiple mutations to genes” (pg35)

How many people suffering from anxiety, stress and depression, which are SOMATOpsycho, meaning they are issues arising from Physical causes, not from bad thinking, but can lead to the inability to think logically, and can cause mental suffering, were hit hard by the events of the last 4 years with the plandemic? Based on Jordan’s research, the people who lost their lives through suicide had nothing in them left to deal with the physical threat,

which can be linked back to no adrenal function, which leads to the brain being unable to breath.

Is it really the person killing themselves or can we follow the continuum to find that the controllers of mediSIN as Jordan referrers to medicine, are the true Murderers, the ones who manipulated human physiology and brought on the physical manifestation of disease?

WHERE, WHEN, AND HOW DID THE MANIPULATION BEGIN

We have all been damaged in unique ways, it was Sandwich lady who asked the question that started the deep dive, “Why can’t I get better no matter what I do?” The first of discoveries is the mitochondrial damage brought on in young children due to modern vaccines, which led to the discovery that mitochondrial damage is a worldwide epidemic. (After learning this, I did a search for “ How many diseases are due to mitochondrial damage” you will find astounding proof of What the Authors are telling us in this book)

Mitochondria are organelles inside a cell. Organelles are like organs within a cell, with specific functions, their main function is to create energy and store it as ATP, adenosine triphosphate. (See image below).

Cells have hundreds or even thousands of mitochondria, depending on their metabolic activity. They convert energy from sugars, fats, and other fuel with the help of oxygen, they have protective layers separating them from the rest of the cytosol, “jelly” as Patrick describes it, inside the cell.

Patrick’s research led him to discover the condition that no one points to CYTO MITO GENO. It involves the WHOLE CELL. You cannot fix a problem with the mitochondria unless you fix what went wrong first in the cytosol, and then consider how mediSiN is changing our genome.

HERE’S WHAT WENT WRONG.

This is becoming a very common phenomenon, one day you wake up and decide to do an internet search about a condition you are experiencing. No big deal, you just are looking for a quick fix. You did not really think you were sick but come to find a thousand other people are posting about this DISEASE that sounds almost identical to the one you were inquiring about.

It starts at the beginning; THE CELL, and the mitochondria within the cell, the part of the cell that is responsible for making the fuel to run the show, called YOU. The Teams research, Patrick, Sandwich Lady, and Fran, call what they have found a silent war, with silent weapons. Because if you knew, If People really understood what was happening… Would we have an uprising? (I personally think so, because I personally saw during the covid pandemic more and more people asking questions and having concerns about the vaccines and noticing terrible issues and deadly outcomes.) Patrick, Fran, and Sandwich lady have been doing the research for years. I suggest you study their work to answer your questions on what you have noticed about your health.

I wanted to add this rendition of a cell and the mitochondria with it’s organelles, from my college Biology text book.

The Authors of Legacy’s work shows that vaccines, pharmaceutical drugs, and street drugs (Patrick calls street drugs the same as pharmaceuticals) have damaged the mitochondria at the DNA level. "Mitochondria has its own DNA that is independent of the DNA in the nucleus of the cell."

"The cell surface has been damaged to the point that it will not let glucose into the cytosol/cytoplasm of the cell so that the mitochondria can turn it into energy. Because glucose transfer is affected then it will not let vitamin C which is Ascorbic acid in either. The Citric Acid cycle also known as the Krebs cycle are the gears that turn only if you have glucose or alternative sources of fuel. So, our very lives depend on how much sugar you have in the body, then how or IF glucose is transformed in your cells to make energy, or alternative pathways from alternative fuels like fat (ketosis), protein, and alcohol so you can function."

Remember what was said in part one? You cry and you do not know why? BECAUSE YOUR BRAIN IS SCREAMING at you that it is starving.

The MediSIN Controllers tell you that it is stress, that you are psychologically disturbed and have a mental illness. Hopefully now you are starting to see that it is not a psychosomatic problem but a SOMATOpsycho one.

In part one I mentioned the DPT shot

In claiming to treat pertussis it led to hypoglycemia/ hyperglycemia/diabetes, all issues relating to insulin and blood sugar.

The tetanus part leads to dysbiosis/ no digestion/malabsorption.

If you cannot produce the fuel because your cells won’t let in glucose or it’s cousin ascorbic acid, then your adrenal glands, your endocrine system cannot function properly to help you in a situation of FLIGHT or FIGHT, and then methylate(detoxify/clear) the adrenaline once your high energy need is over, so that you do not become toxic from the adrenaline.

Patrick stresses that there is no such thing as stress, so that when people keep STRESSING the word stress it really STRESSES him out.

Patrick covers the cycles and workings of the cells in detail, but I did feel it needed to be mentioned in my review because we all need to understand this intricate system that underlies everything related to our health and wellbeing. When we know this, we then can put two and two together about the toxins that we encounter every day that damage and destroy are cells and leads to the breakdown of our entire system.

Here’s how it is SOMATOPSYCHO

You are going to have to read his other book ICD-999

Hahaha, but actually I am not kidding. It goes into the history of how vaccines cause serum sickness, otherwise known as militarized vaccine programs.

You will come to understand the ingredient lists, and their effects. You will see how we have become allergic to our environment, the food we eat, the water we drink the air we breathe.

We have been so damaged that we cannot process the onslaught. We will comprehend why we suffer from inflammation. The last chapters of the LEGACY book deal with breaking the continuum cycle, you will better understand treatments for Lyme disease, Thyroid function, Blood Sugar issues, sugar craving, Hypo and Hyperglycemia and diabetes. Emotions and inability to manage them. The list is extensive and too long to post here. When you are all done reading, you may have a long hard cry, but hold strong and realize you have just been given knowledge, and tools to move forward for healing. To understand the CYTO MITO GENO you can also listen to Patricks youtube presentation here

While I was writing this review Patrick Jordan posted this stack which I think has relevance to this post so I am linking it here