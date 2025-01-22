QUICK QUESTION, IS THE MIND A FUNCTION OF THE BRAIN, OR IS THE BRAIN A FUNCTION OF THE MIND?
What really is awareness? Is it just a function of the brain?
I guess it depends on what the meaning of mind is, and for that MATTER, what the meaning of brain is… but what’s in a meaning?
I’ve been under anesthesia a few times in my life, and I can tell you, when under I stopped existing.
EVERYTHING STOPPED EXISTING.
POOF and I was gone. The Third time, I was ready for what was about to happen. I was used to the protocol. They ask you to count backwards. I have never gotten past the number 9… starting from 10. This last time I was saying something to my doctor, something I thought was funny. I guess he did not, because I was mid sentence when I actually knew I was a goner. Next thing you know I was awake and back in the recovery room.
I asked a neuroscientist what he thinks as he was running out the door to his first class today… a Neuro anatomy class. LOL! But, I’d love to hear what you all think before I tell you his answer.
I think the brain is local but the MIND is not local. Awareness feel like it's local cuz as you mentioned, they shut the brain down thru anesthesia & NOTHINGNESS happens.
Yet, when we dream... we got to other places/timelines to traverse the universe.
When I was flatlined tho, I was able to be in 2 different strange places. That's what I PERCIEVED.
Yet, when I was in a coma ... it was nothingness.
This is such a great topic cuz we could be dead & hallucinating we are HERE in a holding pattern or in a hell realm of entropy, killing other life to sustain this perceived body.
Please see if you can get either a physical copy if you like books or find an internet Archive scan of Jose Delgado's Physical Control of the Mind: Towards a Psychocivilized Society. 1969?
He answers your question.