I guess it depends on what the meaning of mind is, and for that MATTER, what the meaning of brain is… but what’s in a meaning?

I’ve been under anesthesia a few times in my life, and I can tell you, when under I stopped existing.

EVERYTHING STOPPED EXISTING.

POOF and I was gone. The Third time, I was ready for what was about to happen. I was used to the protocol. They ask you to count backwards. I have never gotten past the number 9… starting from 10. This last time I was saying something to my doctor, something I thought was funny. I guess he did not, because I was mid sentence when I actually knew I was a goner. Next thing you know I was awake and back in the recovery room.

I asked a neuroscientist what he thinks as he was running out the door to his first class today… a Neuro anatomy class. LOL! But, I’d love to hear what you all think before I tell you his answer.