THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS
what my eye caught through the lens, after I reviewed the photos. (SPOOKY)
I was out hiking the other day, on one of the hardest trails (for me this time) ever. It was a steep climb up with no leveling breaks, nice thing was, the stones were all in steps, well, more like a ladder. The reward at the top was an overlook of 11 mile reservoir and the Collegiate Mts a 2 hour drive away in Buena Vista, CO. (pronounced; b’you-na)
So first let me share some of the beauty of this hike, and then I will get to the detail!
2 minute video HIGHlights. A view from the overlook hike, the dam, the South Platte River below, and then on the Boulders of the South Platte. I only had my old phone with me, so sorry for the shake.. unless it was me.. no I don’t think so.
DETAILS:
Some lovely views on the way up. We started the hike near the river’s edge a mile below. I had to stop and catch my breath a lot on this hike, or maybe it was just the breath taking views!!
AND SOME VIEWS ON THE WAY DOWN.
NOW FOR THE DEVIL IN THE DETAILS:
Back to this photo, WHAT IS IN THERE?
page down to the lower part of the rock formation and peer into that dark wide crack. I noticed this orange dot of light in the center of the darkness.
go back to the first image, and you will see that orange dot, HOW many of you missed it the first time?
I decided to enlarge the photo so I could have a better look.
Hmmm, I still can’t make out what that orange thing is, but something else popped out at me. Can you see it?
Ok, lets see if we can have a better look…
I apologize, it just doesn’t show up very well on the puter screen, BUT!!! I can see it. let me give you a hint… Eerie, ghoulish big eyes and a long pointy chin, The eyes are right above the orange dot.
OK! NOW can you see what I see? I brightened the photo.
If you still can’t here’s a picture I drew of it.
There are a lot of scary things one may run across in Nature, but I never expected to see this… and I would not have, had it not been for that orange dot in the middle of the dark crevice. Interestingly right before I left for this adventure I captured this beauty in the sky above my house.
Uncanny, 2 eyes and a pointy long face… can you see it? Well, of course after I saw the one in the crevice, I had to go back and examine this cloud. Here’s what I found when I changed the lighting in photoshop.
look for the eyes below the wire.. and what’s that below the eyes? an Angel in the center? it looks like a body.
Let’s look closer
Wow in it’s gaping mouth there is a body with a floating head.
ok, just a little fun with photos…..Hahaha…or not?
Hope you enjoyed! BTW, that orange dot must just be a leaf….right?
As usual incredible stunning photos. I hope I can join you in one of these nature excursions!! I wonder why your brain saw that face.....it is about contrast field. An optical phenomenon that artists have used a lot. I saw the same face btw.
I'm quite jealous. I've hiked in this part of the world a lot, though not recently, sadly. I love this idea of symmetry, which is everywhere we look (when our eyes are open). Did you ever see the film 'A Beautiful Mind'? The tie scene (with ice cubes in a glass) blew me away. . . I know it will speak to you too. I can tell you're enjoying every moment :-)