I was out hiking the other day, on one of the hardest trails (for me this time) ever. It was a steep climb up with no leveling breaks, nice thing was, the stones were all in steps, well, more like a ladder. The reward at the top was an overlook of 11 mile reservoir and the Collegiate Mts a 2 hour drive away in Buena Vista, CO. (pronounced; b’you-na)

So first let me share some of the beauty of this hike, and then I will get to the detail!

2 minute video HIGHlights. A view from the overlook hike, the dam, the South Platte River below, and then on the Boulders of the South Platte. I only had my old phone with me, so sorry for the shake.. unless it was me.. no I don’t think so.

DETAILS:

Some lovely views on the way up. We started the hike near the river’s edge a mile below. I had to stop and catch my breath a lot on this hike, or maybe it was just the breath taking views!!

heads up this is the photo that caught my eye…details to follow

The view from the destination trail, overlook

AND SOME VIEWS ON THE WAY DOWN.

NOW FOR THE DEVIL IN THE DETAILS:

Back to this photo, WHAT IS IN THERE?

page down to the lower part of the rock formation and peer into that dark wide crack. I noticed this orange dot of light in the center of the darkness.

Orange ball of light in the center of the dark crevice

go back to the first image, and you will see that orange dot, HOW many of you missed it the first time?

I decided to enlarge the photo so I could have a better look.

Hmmm, I still can’t make out what that orange thing is, but something else popped out at me. Can you see it?

Ok, lets see if we can have a better look…

I apologize, it just doesn’t show up very well on the puter screen, BUT!!! I can see it. let me give you a hint… Eerie, ghoulish big eyes and a long pointy chin, The eyes are right above the orange dot.

OK! NOW can you see what I see? I brightened the photo.

If you still can’t here’s a picture I drew of it.

An elongated skull with large eyes staring out at me.

There are a lot of scary things one may run across in Nature, but I never expected to see this… and I would not have, had it not been for that orange dot in the middle of the dark crevice. Interestingly right before I left for this adventure I captured this beauty in the sky above my house.

Uncanny, 2 eyes and a pointy long face… can you see it? Well, of course after I saw the one in the crevice, I had to go back and examine this cloud. Here’s what I found when I changed the lighting in photoshop.

look for the eyes below the wire.. and what’s that below the eyes? an Angel in the center? it looks like a body.

I circled the eyes and the angel below the eyes, interestingly when I went to circle the eyes I saw another eye to the left just above the red line and left eye.

Let’s look closer

Wow in it’s gaping mouth there is a body with a floating head.

ok, just a little fun with photos…..Hahaha…or not?

Hope you enjoyed! BTW, that orange dot must just be a leaf….right?