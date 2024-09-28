edit: looks like the video is not working if viewing it from your cell phone!

The River

I am my own river,

progressing along my own current,

creating my own tributaries,

Returning to the Ocean, the wholeness of ALL LIFE.

Within us is infinite potential,

like the Ocean depths, what can we discover about ourselves deep within.

We are the river realizing our individuated potential,

being part of collectives is our big mistake, trapped in reservoirs, we are caught within the collective, waiting for release from authorities who try to claim control over our imaginative and creative forces.

As we flow down the river of life, and come upon any log jams it is surely the miss-

guidance of collective thought patterns, which catch us in whirlpools, dizzying our intuition and stalling the flow of our creative endeavors.

The waterfalls are outpourings of exuberant Living energy of higher potential (think of the salmon flying up the rushing current of living liquid energy to seed new life in the waters above)

The descent downwards of this living water brings energy and new creation into lower dimensions of reality constructs with fresh life-giving ideas.

See tributaries as the roads less traveled, but filled with adventure, and hidden treasures created specifically by you and for you.

wild-n-karafree

Song by Xavier Rudd

BREEZE

You will breeze in, fresh air that you are,

They will inhale you deep into their lungs.

They will exhale you as far as you may go

and you will touch their souls.



Imagine yourself floating away,

imagine the tiniest little pixi people

Rub the ocean in your face

Imagine your feet had never touched the eart

Imagine you are flying above the whole human race

just gliding above it all.



You will breeze in, fresh air that you are,

They will inhale you deep into their lungs.

They will exhale you as far as you may go

and you will touch their souls.



Imagine you were dreaming in a bed

of fresh green leaves

and you awoke to a shining sun

the good people of the world all free.



You will breeze in, fresh air that you are,

They will inhale you deep into their lungs.

They will exhale you as far as you may go

and you will touch their souls.



Now you're leaving home

ya got ya business to do

hollow as an old log and I'm thinking of you

so many times and years

well they seem so much less

we were truly blessed!



You will breeze in, fresh air that you are,

They will inhale you deep into their lungs.

They will exhale you as far as you may go

and you will touch their souls.