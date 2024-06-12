This ALIEN technology that hacked the Creator's program:

***FEARS LOVE because LOVE builds the intended Experience and Reality that cannot be controlled by this entity.”***

Love is the opposite of FEAR in other words. And LOVE BLOOMS all of the beauty that we DO experience in this reality. Fear attempts to destroy all of it.”

My paraphrasing of George Orwell’s message

I appreciate everyone who came by to read my post on suffering and the CONcept that we are here to learn lessons through the pain of suffering, torture, trauma, well, to be succinct, all the evil that has manifested in this world. The post received many remarkable and clear responses that gave me hope for our continued progress in correcting the evil that has infiltrated this reality we LIVE and EXPERIENCE within.

A QUICK RECAP FROM MY LAST POST:

The human condition is steeped in suffering, and it’s accepted on the basis that everything has meaning, and purpose viewed through the human perspective. Whether you believe in a creator or not, you will experience suffering in your life. HellO!! That’s a fact! Or is that, OH HELL, damn if that’s a fact! I don’t know a single person who hasn’t been through this hell on earth at some point, who hasn’t suffered, who hasn’t wished to escape this place, who hasn’t questioned the nature of reality. I also know plenty of people who come up with a plethora of ideas to explain suffering away, to embrace suffering, to resolve to believe it as necessary, or to even say that without suffering Life would not exist, experience would be meaningless, there is no point in this reality if suffering were not part of it. So, I am writing this today to tell y’all that I am not a fan of suffering and I think something smells pretty fishy in this tank we call reality.

(Let me be clear, I am not talking about obstacles and challenges, experiences that keep us on our toes and give us opportunity to use our intelligence, our talents, our abilities… I am talking about the deliberate and manufactured trauma, and horror that presents itself nonstop from the beginning, that is hell bent on Death and destruction, that make life, or this dream a nightmare of epic proportion, I am not talking about those who complain and indeed suffer over the things that they actually have control of in their lives)

Where are we? What is reality? Who are we that we need suffering to experience ourselves, to learn who we are, to develop skills, to live a life worth living? We really do not know the answer to any of these questions, but one thing I do know, is that I have spent my life noticing how suffering is the key force that runs this reality. I am a fish, no wait, make that a mermaid who knows she’s swimming in contaminated waters… and she wants to get things figured out. I want to sound the sirens, I want us to examine the reasons why there is so much suffering, I want people to ask: HAS SUFFERING REALLY CHANGED ANYTHING FOR THE BETTER? Have any of us really learned any lessons from our suffering? HOW LONG DO WE NEED TO SUFFER TO LEARN? WHO ARE WE THAT WE NEED TO LEARN THROUGH SUFFERING? (As I pointed out in my first essay, we have been rehashing experiences of pain and trauma and horror for 6 million years, but primarily in the last 6,000, yet Entropy has never slowed down. In fact it is picking up speed and will reach it’s conclusion with the installment and success of Transhumanism) a great poem to read is here:

https://joshuabondpoetry.substack.com/p/simulator-failure/comments?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=post_viewer

I AM GOING TO KEEP VISITING THIS TOPIC UNTIL WE TRULY GET SOME ANSWERS.

But first a little background on my personal journey

When I was in college I had to take a class called the Abused child, it was for my education degree and social work training. We had a seminar where members of the town police department came in and for 3 hours went over child abuse cases. About 40 minutes into it I could no longer manage to hold back my sobs from all the horrors that children suffered from and died from. I started crying, and my class mates almost seemed embarrassed by me, my nose wouldn't stop running, finally a girl came over to me and hugged me, grabbed my backpack and supported me as she walked me out of the room. I was devastated by what I came to learn about, what was going on in my world, in my own neighborhood, my own town.

I graduated from college with a degree in Early Childhood Education, a minor in social work, and I had completed my senior thesis and training at Rainbow Babies and Children’s hospital at Case Western Reserve/University Hospitals Child Life department. I was on my way to being a Child Life Specialist and advocate/ad litem in the hospital setting.

It was here in the hospital setting that I was introduced to unimaginable pain and suffering that could be endured by other human beings. This suffering was taking place in the lives of little children, and by the parents and families who loved them. I was not naïve to the world “OUT THERE” of suffering. I was well aware that horrible things were taking place in the world, but I had not personally experienced these kinds of horrific experiences, I only knew of them from a far, Yet this knowing was the driving force behind my passion for caring and my career choice.

In later years this passion would manifest in my work with rescuing abandoned/discarded and abused animals. This post describes the work I do to care for the animals.

https://karafree.substack.com/p/a-passion-for-painting-pet-portraits

When I worked with the acutely ill children, I was presented every day with innocent and magnificently beautiful little miracles of LIFE. These little children were striving to LIVE, holding on to the power of love and using it to will themselves better. They indeed had a desire to LIVE and to LOVE. But we are told that desire is the root of all suffering, we are also told that we chose to come her to suffer in order to learn lessons. We are told there are no victims, we are told that we made the choice to experience the consequences of desire. Once I saw the beauty of LIFE in these innocent little children and I became aware of the programs running in this world to cause harm and suffering I knew that it was the worst of lies, that any of these children came here to purposefully be victimized and tortured in order to learn some lesson.

What prompts me today to write this new essay is that I got one comment on my last post explaining why suffering is necessary and that we CHOSE to come here and experience our unique walk on this life journey, suffering and all.

But who are “WE” and WHERE exactly is it that we came from?

Word has it that we are fractals of a higher being we call CREATOR aka God, some say we are genetic experiments by an alien group called the Annunaki… Jesus tells us that we are Sons of GOD “His” father and ours too, fallen in a false world of sin which leads to suffering. Buddha tells us we are in a dream world, or an illusion, and believing that this illusion is real, and desiring for it to change to our liking causes this suffering.

If we are the children of a CREATOR, then who is this creator that he made us so imperfect that we need to suffer to learn and grow so we are worthy of returning home to him? AND, once again WHERE IS HOME? Jesus says it is in his Fathers house that has many mansions. The Buddha does not really speak of a creator, but does speak a great deal of returning over and over again to learn our lessons through reincarnation. I know, I know we are also told that GOD our CREATOR wanted to know himself, so he dreamed a material world and divided himself into BEINGS, those with a soul that are his children the humans, and those beings we call animals and plants. God placed these fractals or beings of himself into a magnificent garden in a (pretend) material world so GOD could know itself. Then through these beings he proceeded to forget who he was. God placed restrictions on himself, God as his fractal selves was NOT allowed to KNOW certain things about this reality that he dreamed up. God told his children/fractals that if they ventured into forbidden KNOWledge they would destroy his beautiful and harmonious dream world. But what really is contained in this knowledge if all of it is an ILLUSION, or just a DREAM?

So, are you confused? I am, because if GOD wanted to experience himself why did he forbid himself to explore beyond the parameters of his enclosed Glorious Garden of Eden…(by the way, I do feel that all these creation stories are allegory or hidden code that points to what is really going on here in this reality we find ourselves exploring)

Speaking of code, the biggest discovery or exploration these days of our Infinite universe is that we are actually in a Simulation.

The Concept of Virtual reality opened an entire new window or a vista in to seeing what the Nature of consciousness/awareness/who we are could really be. Think of all the ways that philosophers and scientists, artists and poets have looked at REALITY to get to the answer to what Consciousness (aka who we are) is.

Here’s a comprehensive list:

Say before each word,

REALITY IS …

Maya

A Dream world

Illusion

Subjective

Objective

Infinite

Finite

Virtual

Augmented

A Simulation

A Simulacrum

Holographic

Mind

Thought

Electro-magnetic

Energy

Many of these theories on the nature of reality hold a great deal in common. Each of them shares properties, connections with all the other terms.

BUT here is what I want to focus on, it’s a huge conundrum for me. If we are in a real universe, for the purpose of exploration why is knowledge of it limited? Why wouldn’t god keep all doors, and windows into exploration open? This question leads me to contemplating that we really are in some kind of construct, and too much exploration will uncover the FACT that we are enclosed in some kind of experiment, simulation, virtual reality, dare I say prison, or laboratory. The conundrum is that if it is an experiment, for the purposes of observing and testing, then who is actually doing this observing and testing, and WHY? GOD doesn’t need to test does he? But if GOD did make this place for exploration and creating a material world as a play ground for playing well, is it possible that something previously unknown to even God came in and took a massive dump on his playground?

Why does evil play such a HUMONGOUS part in this playground? WHY DOES SUFFERING of the most gruesome kind play such a part? IF god dreamed all this up to KNOW himself, by forgetting himself, WHY do certain philosophies claim that we are HERE TO LEARN LESSONS, what are these lessons? And why does pain and suffering have to be involved? Does this imply that god who we all really are, made some whoppingly awful mistakes and now we all have to learn the lessons through tremendous pain and suffering?

Here is my reasoning

The purpose and necessity of suffering and these so called LESSONS TO LEARN through pain and suffering are MIND CON-TROLL stories to force us to FORGET who we are and our TRUE POWER… WHAT is that true power? THE SIMPLE FACT THAT WE ARE CAPABLE OF REASONING AND COULD STOP THIS HORROR SHOW AT ANY TIME BY APPLYING THIS REASONING… that is if we could wake up out of this parasitic mind control.

If GOD wanted to experience himself, and dreamed up a grand illusion, well fine and dandy, but I have to ask where then does punishment for experience make any sense? Why do we get caught in the wheel of Karma, having to return to this dream world over and over to pay for what we have sewn? Ok, let me put this into my own words. If god created a paradise WHAT the hell came in and destroyed it in the first place? This essay is not about Simulation theory, but Simulation theory makes a lot of sense to me considering the Nature of Consciousness, and some of the SPOOKY things that go on in this world. (I predict another essay coming about on this subject) So my reasoning leads me to the notion that maybe just maybe this DREAM was hacked by a devious entity, a parasite that wants to direct our CREATIVE and original Nature. (Refer to George Orwell quote at beginning)

Based on my rationale, my years of pondering, my deep introspection, my intuitive guidance that tells me something is very, very wrong in this world, I think it’s hogwash to tell us that everything that goes wrong in this world is because of our DESIRE to explore in this world. That our desire to CREATE and investigate, to IMAG-IN the DREAM of the CREATOR is our greatest sin and the cause behind our suffering. So he created us to explore the DREAM of the UNIVERSE with all it’s possibility and potential and then blames it on us FOR taking up this original DESIRE to do WHAT HE IS— WITHIN US— DOING.

I know, I know, someone is going to tell me, that we stopped listening to GOD’S dream and started conjuring up our OWN dream… How does that make sense?? DIDN’T GOD CREATE US TO ACT independent of him so that he COULD SEE AND KNOW HIMSELF FROM ALL THESE PERSPECTIVES? AND WHAT ABOUT THE FACT, that god put us in a world that would FORCE us to be in a state of NEED, which would then cause us to WANT what we need in order to be successful in accomplishing our goals? Or, here’s the big OR, GOD DID give us everything we need, to explore in this CON STRUCT,,, and his little dream world, simulation, “ILL u shun” was hacked by a parasite, that wanted in on the fun of it all? (can anyone say DEVIL or DA EVIL, snakey poo)

Are the Adventures of Siddhartha really a story about a Human who was living the life of JOY, and discovering his power of creativity, invaded by a parasite mind control agent who pulled the VEIL of deception over his eyes so that all he could see was SUFFERING? (he could have been an agent of deception too) Was this horror show so overwhelming for the Sid, that he said, You know what, this life is suffering and it’s all because I desired to create beauty, and all of you out there because of your desire (THE DESIRE THAT THE CREATOR ENDOWED YOU WITH) is bullshit and it is actually what brings you to your suffering… and if you can’t see it then you are doomed to never ending suffering. WHAT A MIND CONTROL method EH? To make you feel guilty for fucking up gods dream… and then for you to accept more and more pain, and to take it like a man because after all it’s YOUR OWN FAULT.. and because you KNOW that you are a sinner, YOU have to accept your punishment. THERE ARE NO VICTIMS because you brought this on yourself. THERE ARE NO EVIL BEINGS messing with you, and manipulating the dream world. WOW what a magnificently devious plan to throw us off the trail of the true criminal mind. THERE ARE NO PERPETRATORS! make that TRAITORS! so saith “them”!

I will end this here with a few last considerations. This is where the lie that we NEED TO SUFFER TO LEARN all falls apart for me. I did not choose to come here and suffer. And I am not fooling myself, I am not hashing out ‘beLIEfs that I do not agree with because I am lazy and do not want to learn my lesson. THAT DAMN word belief, notice it has the word LIE right in the middle of it? I KNOW absolutely because I can reason, that I do not need black to know what WHITE is. I do not need to be beaten to KNOW that a hug and a kind word works wonders to help me see what a wrong action can do. I do NOT need a tornado and a flood to KNOW that I can appreciate the beauty of Sunshine. I do NOT need to be bombed out of my home and village, while my family is torn to literal pieces, to know that PEACE is glorious. I do not need to see a starving dog, with a 30 pound collar on its beaten body to KNOW that NO ANIMAL needs that torment to KNOW its power. AND THE MOST HIDEOUS and NEFARIOUS of all that has been going on since the beginning, The rape and trafficking of the innocent little children, the ceremonies of sacrifice of all LIFE in all its forms. I could go on and on, I hope you will get my point. No one came into this realm/simulation/universe and chose on purpose to go through these horrific things. Something beyond my ability to explain or describe has hacked this world, has invaded OUR HEART/EARTH and is intent on destroying biological life.

We did not come here with the intention to learn from past mistakes, We Came here to EXPERIENCE LOVE through the MEDIUM OF LIFE. This belief that we are trapped here in cycles of reincarnation are FALSE LIES BASED IN FEAR. This alien technology is responsible for presenting us with fear programming, Our succumbing to this grand illusion of fear is the SIN. Being trapped in this SIN, is what is causing all the suffering.

I am not a writer so much, I may have to work on my ability to share my message, I can understand that I may be misinterpreted. But My message in it's most simple form is that WE ARE LOVE. We came here for the Miracle or the Magic of Creating JOY and LIFE within this Frequency of LOVE. I write about it often that NATURE has within it the clues to truth. We need only to go sit by the river and watch it flow, put our feet into the water and LISTEN, smell the scent of a flower, to KNOW this LOVE.

We end this suffering when we figure this truth out. We end the suffering when we stop be LIE ving the lie that we must suffer to GAIN Spiritual knowledge, or that we must feel pain through hard lessons to become NOBLE Spiritual beings. The Alien technology is ramping up it's programming of FEAR and tremendous suffering through EVIL deeds. EVIL is literally the opposite of LIVE. LIVE is the material experience of LOVE. Evil attempts to destroy LOVE, because when there is LOVE, evil cannot exist.

FOCUS ON THE BEAUTY THAT YOU KNOW INTRINSICALLY EXISTS IN EACH OF US AND ALL LIFE. WHEN YOU DO THIS, WHEN YOU HAVE COMPASSION FOR THOSE SUFFERING INSTEAD OF TURNING YOUR BACK ON THEM AND BLAMING THEM FOR ALL THEIR SUFFERING..YOU, WE, ALL WILL SEE OUR WORLD BECOME WHOLE AND HARMONIES AGAIN