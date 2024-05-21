“This is by design, I would suggest. How many, after all, can define postmodernism?”
I am one of those people who would not be able to tell you in any detailed terms
what postmodernism is or neoliberalism. But after reading David’s series, I am in a much better place of understanding.
A few notes from W.David Ward’s series on Postmodernism;
Postmodernism is the culture of globalism:
‘an economic system that obliterates national and psychological borders, undermines social bonds, and fragments the individual psyche, all in the name of turning active citizens into passive consumers.’
This is the best definition of postmodernism I've yet to see, in Eleanor Heartney's book on the subject: POSTMODERNISM. Postmodern culture maintains that we have no unique identity, that we are merely products of the consumer society. The main product of postmodernism is consumers, and we 'consumers' define our ide
Neoliberalism holds that every aspect of life should be subject to market forces. The entire world, and everything in the world, is viewed as a commodity, to be bought and sold in this market place. Everything of the earth is a natural resource, and every person on the earth is a human resource.
So, without further ado Here is David Ward on Postmodernism
More & more am seeing the onslaught of ‘Binary Choices & Thinking Only’ - and those who’s Coherent Perceptions & Appraisal - & Thinking Process include or consider a Wide Spectrum of Actual Reality are to be tuned out or turned upon ASAP.. Somehow I find Mainstream Headline ‘Journalism even lower on my Scale of Trust or Respect than simply Lying To Our Faces .. Social & Viral Media are simply Ripe for Propaganda Churning .. including Flood The Zone With Shit & all the Contemporary Goals Strategies Tactics Techniques & Tools of the Contemporary Coup D’état 🦎🏴☠️