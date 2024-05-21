I am one of those people who would not be able to tell you in any detailed terms

what postmodernism is or neoliberalism. But after reading David’s series, I am in a much better place of understanding.

A few notes from W.David Ward’s series on Postmodernism;

Postmodernism is the culture of globalism:

‘an economic system that obliterates national and psychological borders, undermines social bonds, and fragments the individual psyche, all in the name of turning active citizens into passive consumers.’

This is the best definition of postmodernism I've yet to see, in Eleanor Heartney's book on the subject: POSTMODERNISM. Postmodern culture maintains that we have no unique identity, that we are merely products of the consumer society. The main product of postmodernism is consumers, and we 'consumers' define our ide

Neoliberalism holds that every aspect of life should be subject to market forces. The entire world, and everything in the world, is viewed as a commodity, to be bought and sold in this market place. Everything of the earth is a natural resource, and every person on the earth is a human resource.

So, without further ado Here is David Ward on Postmodernism

