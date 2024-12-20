We Can't Hold Out On Love

Reflections on life through the piecing of a Quilt.

Early last week I found myself shuffling through the racks of a Thrift store. I go there when I am looking for vintage fabrics and textiles. I got this idea that I was going to make a quilt for my daughter. I wanted something bohemian, something old, something new, stylish, but old fashioned too. I found the perfect mix and matches in the old clothes and fabric collections at the local thrift shops, and Sal’s Boutique, (my high end name for Salvation army).

Christmas is a very special time of the year for my family. It’s a time for games, and traditions, sharing, laughing and giving. It’s a time for remembering good times past, for reminiscing about our adventures as a family, the good times and the sad times too. I decided this year that I wanted to make something special for my daughter, and it would be a surprise.

Getting home from the store I laid the fabrics across the work table and admired them, imagining how I would piece the fabrics and create the patterns as I was cutting the 1,202 pieces.

I spent a great deal of time day-dreaming about the years I was so lucky to have with my daughter. Each piece began to reflect a memory of our life together, if only I had been able to portray these images right into the quilt, but the story of the process will just have to be told when I present this work of love to my daughter.

There were so many adventures, so many projects, and so many celebrations each bringing a smile to my face, and joy to my heart. So here it is, the process of designing a quilt. My daughter arrives for the holidays tomorrow, and I am so excited to give this to her and tell her about all the memories that came to mind with each piece that was lovingly placed!

Wishing you all a beautiful time, and celebration with those you love this Holiday season!