We all have stories of overcoming obstacles, loss, and suffering. It feels good, an accomplishment to work and even struggle a bit to gain something. It is instilled in us from the time we are little children that we are here to find our purpose in this life, that we are here to learn lessons, that our priority is to seek and gain knowledge. We are here to conquer what holds us back, and triumph over diversity. In turn then we are here to embrace suffering as noble, and pain as payment for gaining success. True wisdom can only be reached through suffering, strong souls emerge from suffering, and one of the worst but believed as an absolute truth is pain is inevitable, suffering is optional. Most egregious is a belief like this one: “The art of life is not controlling what happens to us, but using what happens to us.” – Gloria Steinem. It is this last quote that has me realizing the hoax for what it is. The greatest of LIES in order to keep us servants and humbled to a system that demands on controlling us, one that creates victims, while claiming there are no victims, destroys lives, but is perpetrator of no crime, because YOU must take what is dished out to you because you are here to learn lessons, and grow from your pain and suffering.

How many of you have experienced pain in your life? How many of you have struggled with that pain? How many of you have had to live with the agony of these painful experiences, and tried to do your best? Would you say you suffered? Would you say that suffering could have been avoided? Would you say that even though the pain was excruciating, you had the choice not to suffer?

(honor and respect goes to all who have gotten through their torments, their suffering and their pain and have come out a better person, in a better place, I am not here to say you did it all wrong, I commend everyone for their efforts, what I am pointing out is that we are living in a system that wants us to believe that PAIN is necessary to GROW. That suffering must be part of the plan, or you will not learn your lessons, you will not discover who you are and truly can be)

As I type this the sky has turned a deep shade of ominous grey, it has become dark like dusk here in my home, and thunder is rumbling forbiddingly right overhead. Maybe the Gods are warning me not to speak of what I am about to say. I just may be uncovering the greatest hoax, or psyop, or down right lie of all time.

I know plenty of people who have shared their stories of great struggles, and terrible suffering, but never gave in, always determined to succeed in life. Some of these people become our greatest heroes, teachers, spiritual messengers and leaders. I am not free from struggles, from pain, from heartache and times of hopelessness. Because of my own suffering I am unremittingly focused on my observations of the plight of suffering in all living beings. That is a form of suffering, to be empathic to those around you who are hurting, physically and or emotionally, especially when you cannot help them. Life is a Theme park, primarily of masochistic or sadistic theaters, at all levels of intensity. In fact, this is what I think reincarnation is all about. We come back each time to either create the suffering or fall victim to those who generate suffering upon others. Do we come back of our own free will, or are we prisoners of this recycling, never ending story?

Scientist have determined that Homo Sapiens, the most recent form of Humans have been around for 300,000 years, creating civilizations about 6,000 years ago. But our early relatives go back as far as 6 million years ago. That is a VERY long time to be reincarnating to LEARN LESSONS, and to be livin lovin and sufferin, then dyin. Over n over again. When is GOD going to get it right in this creation process? When are we going to get it right? Haven’t we been suffering long enough? Haven’t we experienced all there is by now? 6 million years of learning lessons? How many times Does God, (who is in all of us) need to self-flagellate before he says, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, I GET IT, I SEE THE LIGHT”

https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/how-long-have-humans-been-on-earth.html

In this current and only life that I am aware of, I see and experience an astonishing amount of beauty and witness what I call miraculous life events. It has been a breathtaking, splendid, and magnificent journey at times, many times, so why am I so caught up in the side shows of horror and torment? I will tell you why, because I see no purpose for it. That’s right!!!

I SEE NO PURPOSE FOR IT

If we keep coming back to learn lessons, without any memory as to what these lessons are, or why we are challenged to learn them in the first place, wouldn’t it be about time we truly questioned this procedure/requirement/strategy? Could it be possible we’ve been duped, outright deceived, and are being held prisoner in some kind of reality game? For example, the famous Shakespeare quote:

All the world’s a stage,

And all the men and women merely players;

They have their exits and their entrances;

Then we must consider that we are not coming back to learn lessons, but instead to play in the Theater called life. Do we get to choose our Character? Do we get to write our own script? May we speak or act impromptu? Or maybe, just maybe life is random, and we just showed up on the scene because of some big bang and ensuing evolutionary unfoldment. Who are we really? That is the ONLY question we should be focused on, because until we truly know who we are, those that tell us we are here to learn lessons, and that we deserve what we get in life, and that we need guidance and rulers over us will always have the upper hand and control over our power.

I’ve been told I have a big ego for suggesting that suffering is bullshit, and unnecessary for learning anything in life. I let my ego get ahead of my Spirit, which came here to learn. What kind of Spirit am I that I need to come here to suffer in order to grow? What the heck have I done wrong, why wont anyone tell me, including my own Spirit? Why doesn’t the CREATOR of the Universe even tell me? Why is everything a mystery? Yes I KNOW what they say, we had to forget in order to have the experience, to be in the material world means we have to forget our true nature. SORRY, that’s another big line of BS to me. It makes NO SENSE = NONSENSE. An eternal being that is ONE with the CREATOR, should not have to lose all its faculties in order to play a game. For example, when you decide to be in a play do you forget all that you know about yourself, just to play a part? Are you a creative explorer of any kind in this world? When you are creating something new in your life do you forget everything about yourself in order to create your masterpiece? Why on earth would you do that? I have listened to some people who have experienced amnesia. It is a horrible experience to have, no one would want that in their right mind… Which brings me to plenty of people who do want to forget their own lives and their circumstances, it is because they are suffering and hopeless and see no way out, they are not in their right mind.

Children intuitively know that when they are exploring their world that it can be wonderful learning with the help of caring, kind and loving teachers. Not one child would tell you that they would like to be beaten when they do something wrong, but instead they would love it if you kindly explained to them why they cannot do something. I do not even spank my dogs, they know from my voice or the look on my face that they should stop doing something. My dogs know to trust my command, because my command always gets them what they want in the end.

As I said, in beginning this post, it is not about obstacles, and challenges, or facing consequences of actions that I am questioning here. I am all for an adventure, and a challenge, or an opportunity to use my intelligence and my talents, I even like a good scare, or a mystery every once in a while, I am questioning the astounding and never ending scenarios specifically created to cause tremendous pain and suffering.

“Just look at us. Everything is backwards, everything is upside down. Doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, psychiatrists destroy minds, scientists destroy truth, major media destroys information, religions destroy spirituality and governments destroy freedom.”

― Michael Ellner

Why is everything backwards?

I know people will tell me that everything is backwards because we are here to WAKE UP, and we wake up through learning our lessons, fixing our past mistakes.

We don't have to do anything. Saying that we're here to do XYZ is the thinking mind creating a value judgment and assigning meaning to life. People are confused about what waking up really is. It's not about learning and gaining knowledge, of "realizing" your "best self", it's unlearning everything you think you know about...everything. It's questioning every single belief (not just the obvious ones that society tries to instill) — the belief that "love is the answer", that "life has meaning", that "spirituality is important". It's questioning and unraveling all the beliefs you dislike, and all the ones you are dearly attached to. Waking up is coming to see that the "you" you take yourself to be, in actuality, has no existence (and never has, because you have been defining yourself all along on what you have been told to believe). We spend our lives trying to become the "best version of ourselves", not realizing that this type of seeking is no different than seeking money or influence. Seeking is seeking. Seeking keeps us ping-ponging between the past and the future, neither of which exists here and now. Everything you think you are exists in the past or future, not here and now. "You", your identity, creates a distortion through which reality is perceived...that's the definition of dreaming. There's nothing wrong with wanting purpose, or wanting to better yourself, or being attached to an identity as a spiritual person, but if you consider anything I have said so far, please realize that learning lessons is NOT the truth, that pain is used here to KEEP you from waking up, That suffering is used to distract you from the real perpetrators who are here in this reality, that there ARE INDEED VICTIMS, and that our power is returned to us when we stop letting these perpetrators get away with their control and their systems that create havoc and hell here.

We do not need to experience the worst to know the best, that’s a HUGE LIE…. But I’ll leave this thought for the next post!