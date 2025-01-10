Oh, it snowed last night

It snowed last night.

The sky bears had a pillow fight,

Tore up all the clouds in sight, tossed down all the feathers white.

Oh, it snowed last night,

It snowed last night.

Does anyone remember that poem? I recited it to my neighbor’s little girl this morning as she was playing in her first snow. Her mom had never heard it before. I guess it was a poem children growing up in the Lake Erie snow belt heard. My neighbor told me they have a poem down here in the South for spring rain storms that goes, “When you hear the thunder it’s the demon beating his wife”… I suppose the rain are her tears.

I like my poem better, just sayin… and was excited like a child to get out there this morning and play! Here are some photos below, and some extra touches I added with photoshop.

I took this photo after I brought my begonia’s in before the coming snow storm no snow on the tree limbs in the background

Photohshop interpretation

The snow arrives

my artistic touch

The garden gate

off to the park

Mallards

cold ducks

Impression….cold ducks