Oh, it snowed last night
It snowed last night.
The sky bears had a pillow fight,
Tore up all the clouds in sight, tossed down all the feathers white.
Oh, it snowed last night,
It snowed last night.
Does anyone remember that poem? I recited it to my neighbor’s little girl this morning as she was playing in her first snow. Her mom had never heard it before. I guess it was a poem children growing up in the Lake Erie snow belt heard. My neighbor told me they have a poem down here in the South for spring rain storms that goes, “When you hear the thunder it’s the demon beating his wife”… I suppose the rain are her tears.
I like my poem better, just sayin… and was excited like a child to get out there this morning and play! Here are some photos below, and some extra touches I added with photoshop.
Beautiful. We got 11 inches of snow here and I also took photos. Too bad SS doesn't let us upload photos in the comments. 💕
I never heard that rhyme….but I have a different cultural background in that aspect. So understandable. I love all the photos. I was not a fan of the photoshopped ones except the trees and the garden gate. They had a pop art flair and reminded me of whats his name ?…..Pittsburgh native famous pop artist….I cannot recall but you know what I mean.
All your original untouched are beautiful. I guess you guys got a lot of snow I want to say more than us actually.
NOTE* the other rhyme about the thunder beating his wife…..WOW. That alone deserve to be developed in a topic …..lol
Talk about patriarchal society where women are considered not valuable.